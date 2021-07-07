GBP/USD
Cable stands at the back foot, weighed by Tuesday’s bearish daily candle with long upper shadow, formed after strong upside rejection on a false break of descending 10DMA and subsequent weakness. The action generated an initial signal of a bearish continuation pattern on a daily chart, which looks for more evidence to be confirmed.
Fresh bears need a daily close below 1.3770 pivots (Tuesday’s low / Fibo 76.4% of 1.3731/1.3897 recovery leg) to signal an end of the corrective phase.
This would confirm a bearish stance for a retest of last Friday’s low at 1.3731, violation of which would risk extension towards 1.3670 (Mar/Apr higher base) and 1.3580 (Fibo 23.6% of 1.1409/1.4249).
Falling 10DMA (1.3834) marks solid resistance which needs to continue capping and keep bears intact.
Res: 1.3803; 1.3834; 1.3897; 1.3919.
Sup: 1.3770; 1.3731; 1.3670; 1.3600.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.3999
- R2 1.3949
- R1 1.3874
- PP 1.3824
-
- S1 1.3749
- S2 1.3699
- S3 1.3624
