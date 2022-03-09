GBP/USD
Revived risk mode on fresh optimism over the crisis in Ukraine pushes sterling higher in European trading on Wednesday, with bounce from new multi-month low (1.3081), putting larger bears temporarily on hold.
Fresh advance interrupts steep fall of past four days, which ended with Doji candle on Tuesday and on track to form a morning star reversal pattern.
Daily techs show that strong bearish momentum is starting to fade and deeply oversold stochastic turning north that fuels hopes for stronger correction.
Overall picture remains bearish and current rebound needs more work to the upside to generate firmer bullish signal.
Initial resistance at 1.3214 (Fibo 23.6% of 1.3642/1.3081) is still intact, with break here needed to soften larger bears and open way for recovery extension towards key barriers at 1.3300 zone (double-Fibo /falling 10DMA.
However, daily close above broken former low at 1.3161 is seen as a minimum requirement to keep fresh bulls in play.
Res: 1.3161; 1.3187; 1.3214; 1.3245.
Sup: 1.3144; 1.3120; 1.3081; 1.3000.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.3198
- R2 1.3171
- R1 1.3135
- PP 1.3109
-
- S1 1.3073
- S2 1.3046
- S3 1.3011
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD regains 1.1000 as risk-on mood takes over
EUR/USD is extending gains past 1.1000, recovering further from 22-month lows. The US dollar corrects sharply amid a relief rally seen across the global stocks. Attention turns towards Thursday’s Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Turkey, the critical ECB decision and the US inflation report.
GBP/USD consolidates daily gains near 1.3150
GBP/USD advanced to a daily high above 1.3180 earlier in the day before going into a consolidation phase near mid-1.3100s. The greenback is having a difficult time finding demand on Wednesday as risk flows dominate the financial markets.
Gold extends slide toward $2,010 on improving mood
After posting impressive gains on Tuesday, gold turned south on Wednesday and fell toward $2,010 amid the positive shift witnessed in market sentiment. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 3% on the day, further weighing on the yellow metal.
Shiba Inu price enters bullish journey to $0.0000283
Shiba Inu price set up three swing lows around a vital support level, giving rise to a triple bottom setup. This pattern forecasts a trend reversal and indicates that SHIB is due for a bullish outlook.
Why Optimism about the war seems premature, dollar, gold to make a comeback Premium
All markets are saying, is give peace a chance – paraphrasing John Lennon's song, that is what is going on, with stocks and risk currencies rising while safe-haven assets are tumbling down.