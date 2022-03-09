GBP/USD

Revived risk mode on fresh optimism over the crisis in Ukraine pushes sterling higher in European trading on Wednesday, with bounce from new multi-month low (1.3081), putting larger bears temporarily on hold.

Fresh advance interrupts steep fall of past four days, which ended with Doji candle on Tuesday and on track to form a morning star reversal pattern.

Daily techs show that strong bearish momentum is starting to fade and deeply oversold stochastic turning north that fuels hopes for stronger correction.

Overall picture remains bearish and current rebound needs more work to the upside to generate firmer bullish signal.

Initial resistance at 1.3214 (Fibo 23.6% of 1.3642/1.3081) is still intact, with break here needed to soften larger bears and open way for recovery extension towards key barriers at 1.3300 zone (double-Fibo /falling 10DMA.

However, daily close above broken former low at 1.3161 is seen as a minimum requirement to keep fresh bulls in play.



Res: 1.3161; 1.3187; 1.3214; 1.3245.

Sup: 1.3144; 1.3120; 1.3081; 1.3000.

