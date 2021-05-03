GBP/USD
Cable bounces from two-week low (1.3800) posted after last Friday’s strong bearish acceleration that resulted in daily drop of 0.94% (the biggest one-day loss in 2021).
Fresh strength in holiday-thinned market is partially attracted by this week’s daily cloud twist reduces immediate downside risk downside risk, although Friday’s massive bearish candle weighs.
Daily techs lack clearer signals as moving averages are in mixed mode, 14-d momentum is ascending, stochastic is heading south, while RSI is in sideways mode in the neutral territory.
Traders focus on BoE’s policy meeting this week which could generate fresh signals, as UK’s positive growth outlook and successful vaccine rollout suggest possible change in the policy. The pound would appreciate on hawkish tones and signals for bond-buying reduction, while dovish stance looks more likely as Brexit headwinds continue to hit the economy, damaged by coronavirus pandemic and unchanged policy settings would increase pressure on sterling.
Res: 1.3875; 1.3928; 1.3958; 1.3976
Sup: 1.3800; 1.3759; 1.3715; 1.3670
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.4079
- R2 1.4019
- R1 1.3923
- PP 1.3863
-
- S1 1.3768
- S2 1.3707
- S3 1.3612
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces toward 1.20 ahead of ISM Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD is trading around 1.2050, rising from the lows as the US dollar is dragged down by falling Treasury yields. The euro benefits from the EU's intention to loosen travel restrictions amid vaccination progress. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is eyed.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.39 amid vaccine optimism
GBP/USD has bounced amid an improving market mood and after UK PM Johnson said the country is on track to fully reopen on June 21. US data is awaited.
XAU/USD climbs to fresh session tops, around $1,780 region
Gold regained positive traction on Monday and snapped two consecutive days of losing streak. Dovish Fed expectations capped the USD recovery and extended some support to the metal.
Ethereum leads uptrend despite threat of reversal
Bitcoin price shows renewed bullish momentum but faces an uphill battle as it climbs higher. Ethereum price rally continues despite multiple sell signals indicating it is overextended.
Can the Fed keep US rates in check?
The powerful US economic expansion would, in normal times, have the Treasury market shooting interest rates higher. The Fed is determined to prevent rising yields from crippling the US recovery. How long can the central bank stave off the inevitable?