GBP/USD

Cable continues to travel south for the sixth straight day and hit 11-week low on Thursday after dovish tone from BoE Governor Bailey’s speech accelerated bears.

Fresh weakness broke through pivotal support at 1.3786 (June 21 low) completing failure swing pattern on daily chart and signaling continuation of larger downtrend from 1.4249 (2021 high of June 1).

Daily close below 1.3786 is needed to confirm scenario and expose targets at 1.3670 (Mar-Apr higher base) and 1.3635 (200DMA).

Falling daily Tenkan-sen (1.3887) should cap upticks and keep bears intact.

Res: 1.3806; 1.3834; 1.3887; 1.3939.
Sup: 1.3773; 1.3715; 1.3670; 1.3635.

GBPUSD

Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels

    1. R3 1.3945
    2. R2 1.3909
    3. R1 1.387
  2. PP 1.3834
    1. S1 1.3795
    2. S2 1.376
    3. S3 1.3721

 

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

EUR/USD stays heavy for the fourth consecutive day around 1.1850 amid ongoing dollar strength, underpinned by Fed hawkishness and upbeat US data. Concerns about the virus and manufacturing PMIs are in focus.

GBP/USD has dipped 1.3785, falling to the lowest since mid-April. The UK Manufacturing PMI missed estimates with 63.9 while BOE Gov. Andrew Bailey vowed to act if inflation remains high. The dollar remains strong across the board.

Gold built on the previous day's recovery move from the vicinity of the $1,750 level, or two-and-half-month lows and gained traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday. 

Bitcoin price is declining in search of a support barrier that might kick-start a 20% rally. Ethereum price retraces, promptly following the pioneer cryptocurrency. Ripple price is heading lower to retest the range low at $0.65.

It's a huge week for energy markets, with an OPEC+ meeting on Thursday that could determine whether oil prices keep rallying or cool off. The market reaction will depend on the size of any production increase.

