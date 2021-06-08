Overview
Watch the video for a summary of today’s news releases, a review of the USD Index, and a complete Top-Down Analysis of the GBPUSD.
GBPUSD monthly
Monthly support at 1.3514, resistance at 1.4229, and 1.4242.
Over the last 4 months, price has been testing and holding at 1.4229 monthly resistance. Last week price retested 1.4229 and 1.4242 monthly resistance and sold off.
GBPUSD weekly
Weekly support at 1.4009 and 1.3669, resistance at 1.4242.
Price last week tested 1.4242 weekly/monthly resistance and formed a negative spinning top. Price breaking below last week’s low would start to confirm a reversal and a double top on this time frame.
GBPUSD daily
Daily support at 1.4091, daily resistance at 1.4248.
Price has broken below the last higher bottom changing the trend to down. MACD is showing negative divergence. Price trading below last weeks low of 1.4083 would confirm the weekly double top and a further decline. Long-term targets for the double top would be 1.3669 weekly support and then 1.3100 should 1.3669 weekly support be taken out.
Watch the video for a complete Top-Down Analysis of the GBPUSD.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains capped below 1.2200 on USD rebound
EUR/USD edges lower below 1.2200 ahead of Tuesday’s European session. Receding fears of inflation and chatters over the Fed’s next moves, coupled with covid and China headlines, exert downside pressure. EU, German data awaited.
GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.42 on delayed reopening, Brexit woes
GBP/USD is trading under pressure below 1.4200, as the renewed US dollar strength exerts pressure on the pair. A possibility of delayed UK reopening due to concerns over Indian delta covid strain and looming Brexit concerns weigh on Sterling.
Gold: Acceptance above $1900 is critical, focus shifts to US CPI
Gold price extended the recovery rally from two-week lows and tested the $1900 level, having found support near $1880 region. Gold price witnessed good two-way price movements on Monday, as it initially dropped amid a broad rebound in the USD.
Stellar recovery thwarted as threat of deep correction looms
XLM price entered a deep sell-off as it sliced through a crucial support level. While it appears to have found support on the recent swing low, things could get ugly fast if the sellers continue to dump their holdings.
Fed’s step forward, Fed’s step back
The Fed’s still stray between curbing the prices and the labor market needs for cheap money. We have seen the May US labor report showing adding of only 559k out of the farming sector. The report was shocking as it came, after US ADP had shown ...