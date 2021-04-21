Expectations for a UK economic recovery thanks to vaccinations remain strong and will continue to support the pound. A consistent breakdown of strong resistance levels 1.3970, 1.4006 may be a signal for the resumption of long positions in GBP/USD.
Support levels: 1.3915, 1.3852, 1.3810, 1.3680, 1.3580, 1.3450, 1.3300, 1.3210.
Resistance levels: 1.3970, 1.4006, 1.4100, 1.4240, 1.4350, 1.4440, 1.4580, 1.4830.
Trading recommendations
Sell Stop 1.3890. Stop-Loss 1.3960. Take-Profit 1.3852, 1.3810, 1.3680, 1.3580, 1.3450, 1.3300, 1.3210.
Buy Stop 1.3960. Stop-Loss 1.3890. Take-Profit 1.4006, 1.4100, 1.4240, 1.4350, 1.4440, 1.4580, 1.4830.
