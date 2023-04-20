Share:

GBP/USD

Looking at GBPUSD’s chart, we can see that the Forex pair has fallen from the level of around $1.2545 to the current rate of around $1.2425 which is also the support level. Today, if it manages to hold it above that level, then we could see it rising towards the resistance level of around $1.2470, otherwise it should test the next support level at around $1.24.