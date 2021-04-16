GBP/USD – EUR/GBP

GBPUSD topped exactly at strong resistance at 1.3800/1.3820 once again.

EURGBP hit the next target of 8690/8700 & now holding this level in to the end of the week.

Daily analysis

GBPUSD hit all targets & topped exactly at strong resistance at 1.3800/1.3820 over the past 2 days. Shorts need stops above 1.3830. Above here targets 1.3860 &strong resistance at 1.3880/90.

Holding strong resistance at 1.3800/20 targets minor support at 1.3750/40. (Hit this morning as I write). Strong support at 1.3695/65 could hold the downside this morning. Further losses target 1.3625/15. A break lower to is likely to target1.3580/60.

EURGBP topped exactly at 8690/8700 yesterday. Further gains meet very strong resistance at 8725/30 & again at 8755/60.

Two strong support levels today at 8650/40 & 8620/15.

