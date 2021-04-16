GBP/USD – EUR/GBP
GBPUSD topped exactly at strong resistance at 1.3800/1.3820 once again.
EURGBP hit the next target of 8690/8700 & now holding this level in to the end of the week.
Daily analysis
GBPUSD hit all targets & topped exactly at strong resistance at 1.3800/1.3820 over the past 2 days. Shorts need stops above 1.3830. Above here targets 1.3860 &strong resistance at 1.3880/90.
Holding strong resistance at 1.3800/20 targets minor support at 1.3750/40. (Hit this morning as I write). Strong support at 1.3695/65 could hold the downside this morning. Further losses target 1.3625/15. A break lower to is likely to target1.3580/60.
EURGBP topped exactly at 8690/8700 yesterday. Further gains meet very strong resistance at 8725/30 & again at 8755/60.
Two strong support levels today at 8650/40 & 8620/15.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
