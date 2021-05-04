GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD
GBPUSD unexpectedly wiped out 5 days of gains as the pair collapsed 160 pips in the sideways trend on Friday then recovers most of the losses on Monday. This is an unpredictable erratic sideways trend.
EURGBP topped exactly here at first resistance at 8712/19 & bottomed exactly at first support at 8665/55 yesterday.
GBPNZD holding between 4 month ascending trend line & 200 day moving average resistance at 1.9330/40 & support at the 100 day moving average at 1.9190/80.
Daily analysis
GBPUSD has 2 support levels at 1.3815/05 (we bottomed exactly here yesterday) & at 1.3765/55.
Holding support at 1.3815/05 targets 1.3845/55 & 1.3890 perhaps as far as strong resistance at 1.3910/25. A break higher targets 1.3980/90.
EURGBP topped exactly at first resistance at 8712/19. A break higher targets 8750/60, perhaps as far as 8785/90.
The pair bottomed exactly at first support at 8665/55 but below 8645 can target 8630/20 before support at 8600/8590. Below 8585 can target 8565/60.
GBPNZD retests strong resistance at the 4 month ascending trend line & 200 day moving average 1.9330/40. If we continue higher look for strong resistance at 1.9410/20.
First support at the 100 day moving average at 1.9190/80. Longs need stops below 1.9165. A break lower to targets 1.9105/00.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
