GBP/USD Forecast: Tory lead in UK election polls support prospects for additional gains

- The incoming UK opinion polls have been showing a majority for the Conservatives.
- The USD suffered another round of selloff amid a further escalation in trade tensions.
- GBP/USD bulls consolidate gains near 1.30 mark ahead of UK/US macro releases.
The British pound strengthened on Tuesday and lifted the GBP/USD pair to its highest levels since October 21 amid optimism that the ruling Conservatives will secure a majority at the upcoming general election on December 12. The latest survey conducted by Kantar showed a lead of 12-percentage point for the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party, while another from ICM has the Conservative margin over the Labour party at 7 points. Investors prefer a Conservative majority, which is needed for the passage of Johnson's Brexit pact with the European Union and enact market-friendly policies.
GBP remains supported by UK political optimism
The pair rallied back to the key 1.30 psychological mark and was further supported by a fresh wave of US dollar selling pressure, especially after the US President Donald Trump indicated that a trade deal with China may not come until after the 2020 US presidential election. Apart from this, the US Congress on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a bill condemning China’s mass detention of ethnic Muslims, and called for sanctions against some officials responsible. This comes after Trump last week signed a bill supporting Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protesters, which coupled with China's harsh reaction and warning to retaliate could further escalated tensions between the world's two largest economies.
The pair finally ended the day just a few pips off session tops and now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase, oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Wednesday. Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the release of UK Services PMI for some impetus. Later during the early North-American session, the US macro data – ADP report on private-sector employment and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI – might further influence the USD price dynamics and contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair on Tuesday finally broke through a resistance marked by the top end of over six-week-old descending trend-channel. Hence, some follow-through buying above October monthly swing highs has the potential to lift the pair further towards an intermediate resistance near the 1.3045-50 region en-route the 1.3100 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, the mentioned resistance breakpoint, around mid-1.2900s, now seems to protect the immediate downside, below which the pair could slide back towards retesting the 1.2900 handle. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might turn the pair vulnerable and accelerate the slide further towards the 1.2830-25 horizontal support ahead of the 1.2800 round-figure mark. The downward momentum could further get extended towards challenging the trend-channel support, near the mid-1.2700s.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD battling 1.30 amid steady opinion polls
GBP/USD is trading around 1.30, just off the highs. Opinion poll toward the December 12 elections continue showing a considerable lead for the Conservatives.
EUR/USD retreats from 1.11 amid the risk-off mood
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11 as hopes for an imminent Sino-American trade deal fade. The US economic calendar is packed with top-tier events.
Forex Today: Trump's trade wars weigh on sentiment, Boris holds lead, critical US data eyed
Trade tensions remain high after President Donald Trump's comments on Tuesday that a deal may await after the November 2020 Presidential elections. Moreover, the tariffs planned for December 15 are still intact.
Gold hits fresh monthly tops near $ 1485 amid mounting US-China risks
The bulls regain poise in early European trading, offering a fresh lift to Gold, as it now flirts with four-week highs of 1482.81 amid a risk-off market profile.
USD/JPY slips to near 2-week lows, below mid-108.00s
Trade uncertainty continued benefitting the JPY’s safe-haven status. Comments by China’s foreign minister further weighed on the sentiment. Investors now look forward to important US data for a fresh impetus.