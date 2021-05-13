GBP/USD Current price: 1.4045
- BOE Governor Bailey stated that low rates are not going to change “markedly.”
- Tensions mount with the EU on post-Brexit rules for financial services.
- GBP/USD is poised to challenge the 1.4000 threshold on the persistent dollar’s strength.
The GBP/USD pair extended its weekly decline to 1.4005 on the back of the persistent dollar’s demand, trimming most of its early losses ahead of the close to settle around 1.4040. The UK had a scarce macroeconomic calendar, as it only published the April RICS Housing Price Balance, which rose 75%, much better than the 62% expected.
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey participated in an online event. Among other things, he said that he does not think the situation with low interest rates is going to change markedly, also noting that there are no prospects for an agreement with the EU on post-Brexit equivalence rules for financial services. The deal is being blocked by France amid persistent tensions around fisheries. The UK won’t publish macroeconomic figures on Friday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is poised to extend its slide in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair has extended its slump far below a now bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators keep heading south within negative levels. The longer moving averages remain directionless, well below the current level. The pair will likely accelerate its decline on a break below the 1.4000 figure, the immediate support level.
Support levels: 1.4000 1.3955 1.3910
Resistance levels: 1.4065 1.4120 1.4170
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
