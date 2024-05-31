GBP/USD holds above 1.2700, struggles to build on Thursday's gains.

April PCE inflation data from the US could drive the pair's action.

Technical sellers could take action if GBP/USD slumps below 1.2700.

GBP/USD benefited from the selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) and closed the day in positive territory on Thursday. Although the pair manages to hold above 1.2700 in the European session on Friday, it struggles to extend its recovery ahead of key inflation data from the US.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) announced on Thursday that it revised the annualized Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the first quarter lower to 1.3% from 1.6% in the first estimate. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned south and lost more than 1% on the day after the GDP data, causing the USD to stay weak against its major rivals.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.10% 0.17% 0.13% -0.09% -0.22% -0.23% -0.94% EUR -0.10% 0.04% 0.05% -0.20% -0.39% -0.42% -1.02% GBP -0.17% -0.04% -0.06% -0.27% -0.42% -0.40% -1.09% JPY -0.13% -0.05% 0.06% -0.25% -0.36% -0.26% -1.10% CAD 0.09% 0.20% 0.27% 0.25% -0.15% -0.13% -0.91% AUD 0.22% 0.39% 0.42% 0.36% 0.15% 0.05% -0.67% NZD 0.23% 0.42% 0.40% 0.26% 0.13% -0.05% -0.73% CHF 0.94% 1.02% 1.09% 1.10% 0.91% 0.67% 0.73% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The BEA will publish the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the Federal Reserve's (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation, for April later in the day. Investors will pay close attention to the monthly core PCE Price Index reading, which excludes volatile food and energy prices and doesn't get distorted by base effects.

Markets expect the core PCE Price Index to rise 0.3% in April, matching March's increase. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 25 basis points Fed rate cut in September currently stands at about 50%. A monthly increase of 0.4%, or bigger, in the monthly core PCE Price Index could feed into expectations for a Fed policy hold in September and provide a boost to the USD. On the other hand, a smaller-than-forecast increase could weigh on the USD and open the door for a rebound in GBP/USD heading into the weekend.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The lower limit of the ascending regression channel coming from late April aligns as key support at 1.2700. A daily close below this level could attract technical sellers. In this scenario, the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) could be seen as the next bearish target at 1.2650 before 1.2630 (100-day SMA).

On the upside, resistances are located at 1.2760-1.2770 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement of the latest downtrend, mid-point of the ascending regression channel) and 1.2800 (psychological level, static level).