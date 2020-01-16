GBP/USD Current Price: 1.3065
- UK Retail Sales expected to have bounced in December by 2.6% YoY.
- PM Johnson’s spokesman confirmed no extension to the transition period.
- GBP/USD extended its recovery but remains far from turning bullish.
The Pound moved against the tie during the last trading session of the day, surging against the greenback to 1.3082, its highest in almost a week. The advance came after Downing Street’s spokesman confirmed that the Brexit transition period would not be extended further. Also, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Brexit urges the block to respond by becoming “attractive, innovative, creative, a good place for research and education… competition can then be very productive.”
The UK had a scarce macroeconomic calendar, as it only published the December Housing Price Balance, which came in at -2.0%, better than the -10% expected. This Friday, however, the kingdom will unveil December Retail Sales, which are foreseen up by 0.7% MoM and by 2.6% YoY, much better than in November, when they printed -0.6% and 1.0% respectively.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is holding on to daily gains around 1.3070, positive in the short-term. The pair has recovered above the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily decline at 1.3050. In the 4-hour chart, moving averages continue lo lack directional strength, with the pair struggling to overcome the 100 and 200 SMA both within a tight 20 pips range. Technical indicators, in the meantime, hold within positive levels but lack momentum enough to confirm additional gains ahead.
Support levels: 1.3050 1.3010 1.2970
Resistance levels: 1.3100 1.3140 1.3185
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ends the day with losses around 1.1130
The dollar got boosted by upbeat Retail Sales signaling that the US economy is among the strongest. EUR/USD stable above the 1.1100 mark. Investors can’t find reasons to buy the EUR.
AUD/USD back below the critical 0.6900 figure
The Aussie surged at the beginning of the day, but quickly gave up gains on renewed dollar’s interest, somehow suggesting more slides to come. Chinese data takes centre stage.
US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: No change is good
The Consumer Sentiment Index is expected to be stable at 99.3 in January. The Current Conditions Index will slip to 115.00 from 115.5 in December. The expectations Index will rise to 89.0 in January from 88.9 in December.
Gold remains subdued in mid 1550s during receding demand for safe-haven assets
The price of gold is currently trading at $1,551.20 having travelled from a high of $1,558.09 to a low of $1,548.16 in a risk-on environment.
USD/JPY hits fresh daily highs, eyes monthly highs
The USD/JPY rose further during the American session reaching a fresh daily high above 110.00 but it remained under the weekly top it hit on Tuesday at 110.20.