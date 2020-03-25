GBP/USD Current Price: 1.1873
- UK’s measures against coronavirus crisis getting tougher.
- BOE Monetary Policy Meeting focused on new Governor Bailey.
- GBP/USD changing course, risk now skewed to the upside.
The GBP/USD pair was quite volatile, trading between 1.1638 and 1.1973, this last an over one-week high. The Sterling was backed by risk appetite, also supported by the UK´s decision to change its stance toward the coronavirus, announcing tougher measures, including a lockdown of the country. The pair fell to the mentioned low as the greenback temporarily recovered its poise, amid US equities trading in the red ahead of the opening.
The UK released February inflation data, although the market ignored the figures. Nevertheless, the yearly CPI was up 1.7% as expected. Producer Prices in the same month were down to negative territory, missing the market’s expectations. This Thursday, the Bank of England is scheduled to have a monthly monetary policy meeting. Governor Bailey had already debuted by slashing rates to 0.10% ahead of the meeting, while also expanding the APP to £645B. Chances of further action this time are limited, although given that it is Bailey’s first public appearance, investors will be looking for hints on future policies within his speech.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair trades at the upper half of the 1.18 handle near 1.1900 ahead of the close, as the positive momentum of equities is pressuring the greenback. The 4-hour chart shows that it quickly recovered from its daily low, suggesting that buying interest is strengthening. The 20 SMA remains flat below the current level while the 100 and 200 SMA maintain their bearish slopes above the current level. Technical indicators have picked up after some consolidation above their midlines, all of which skews the risk to the upside
Support levels: 1.1690 1.1650 1.1605
Resistance levels: 1.1740 1.1790 1.1830
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD flirts with 1.2000 post-BOE, outrageous US data
US unemployment claims soared to 3.28million in the week ended March 20, distorted by the coronavirus crisis. BOE held fire this time. Dollar’s weakness behind the advance.
EUR/USD retreats from highs holds above 1.0900
The EUR/USD pair has retreated from near 1.1000 but holds on to gains above the 1.0900 threshold ahead of Wall Street’s opening. Futures in the red as optimism fades.
Cryptocurrencies: Fear excess away from the math average
The sense of extreme fear is divergent with the levels of the mathematical averages. Long-term moving averages exert an attraction factor that is not priced in. The ETH/USD pair shows an important point of attraction in the price level of $178.
Congress unleashes the fiscal firehose
Last night, the U.S. Senate passed a landmark fiscal bill designed to keep the U.S. economy afloat amid the drastic measures taken to combat COVID-19. The vote was unanimous, a testament to the severity of the public health and economic crisis facing the country.
Cryptocurrencies: Fear excess away from the math average
The sense of extreme fear is divergent with the levels of the mathematical averages. Long-term moving averages exert an attraction factor that is not priced in. The ETH/USD pair shows an important point of attraction in the price level of $178.