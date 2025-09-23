GBP/USD trades near 1.3500 in the European session on Tuesday.

Disappointing PMI data from the UK make it difficult for Pound Sterling to find demand.

Market focus shifts to US PMI data and Fed Chair Powell's speech.

GBP/USD finds it difficult to keep its footing following Monday's recovery and trades marginally lower on the day at around 1.3500. The technical outlook suggests that the pair remains bearish in the short term.

Pound Sterling Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the weakest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.00% 0.00% -0.13% 0.10% -0.05% 0.04% -0.17% EUR -0.01% 0.13% -0.12% 0.14% 0.02% 0.09% -0.13% GBP -0.01% -0.13% -0.20% 0.00% -0.11% -0.05% -0.26% JPY 0.13% 0.12% 0.20% 0.22% 0.13% 0.17% 0.05% CAD -0.10% -0.14% -0.00% -0.22% -0.13% -0.03% -0.26% AUD 0.05% -0.02% 0.11% -0.13% 0.13% 0.07% -0.07% NZD -0.04% -0.09% 0.05% -0.17% 0.03% -0.07% -0.21% CHF 0.17% 0.13% 0.26% -0.05% 0.26% 0.07% 0.21% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Following a quiet Asian session, GBP/USD lost its traction as the disappointing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data weighed on Pound Sterling.

The S&P Global Composite PMI fell to 51 in September's flash estimate from 53.5, missing the market expectation of 52.7. In this period, the Manufacturing PMI declined to 46.2 from 47, while the Services PMI dropped to 51.9 from 54.2.

Commenting on the survey's findings, "September’s flash UK PMI survey brought a litany of worrying news including weakening growth, slumping overseas trade, worsening business confidence and further steep job losses," said Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

S&P Global will publish the preliminary September PMI data for the US later in the day. Manufacturing PMI and Services PMI are forecast to edge lower to 52 and 53.9, respectively. In case either PMI comes in below 50 and shows a contraction, the immediate reaction could hurt the US Dollar (USD) and help GBP/USD turn north. On the flip side, the USD is likely to hold its ground if PMIs arrive near analysts' estimates.

Later in the session, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell will speak on the US economic outlook. In case Powell voices growing concerns over the labor market conditions, the USD could have a hard time finding demand and help GBP/USD edge higher. On the flip side, the USD could gather strength if Powell refrains from confirming two more rate cuts this year, citing upside risks to inflation. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are currently pricing in about a 75% probability of the Fed opting for a total of 50 basis points reduction in the policy rate by the end of the year.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the 4-hour chart remains below 50 and GBP/USD trades below the 100-period and the 200-period Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), reflecting buyers' hesitancy.

On the downside, the first support level could be seen at 1.3470 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest uptrend) before 1.3410-1.3400 (Fibonacci 50% retracement, round level). Looking north, resistance levels could be spotted at 1.3510-1.3525 (200-period SMA, 100-period SMA), 1.3550 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) and 1.3600 (static level, round level).