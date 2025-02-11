GBP/USD stays on the back foot, trades slightly above 1.2350 on Tuesday.

The risk-averse market environment makes it difficult for the pair to stage a rebound.

Fed Chairman Powell's testimony and Trump tariff talks could ramp up market volatility.

GBP/USD struggles to gain traction and trades in a tight channel slightly above 1.2350 after closing in the negative territory on Monday. The pair's technical outlook points to a buildup of bearish momentum as markets turn cautious while waiting for headlines surrounding US President Donald Trump's trade policy and Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony.

British Pound PRICE Last 7 days The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies last 7 days. British Pound was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.22% 0.23% -1.79% -1.60% -1.54% -0.97% -0.08% EUR 0.22% 0.45% -1.58% -1.38% -1.32% -0.75% 0.14% GBP -0.23% -0.45% -2.03% -1.82% -1.76% -1.20% -0.31% JPY 1.79% 1.58% 2.03% 0.20% 0.26% 0.82% 1.75% CAD 1.60% 1.38% 1.82% -0.20% 0.06% 0.64% 1.55% AUD 1.54% 1.32% 1.76% -0.26% -0.06% 0.58% 1.51% NZD 0.97% 0.75% 1.20% -0.82% -0.64% -0.58% 0.90% CHF 0.08% -0.14% 0.31% -1.75% -1.55% -1.51% -0.90% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Late Monday, US President Donald Trump has signed an order to impose a sweeping 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports into the US. He further noted that his administration will look into tariffs on automobiles, microchips, and pharmaceuticals next. Trump is expected to share details on his reciprocal tariff plan "on many countries" this Tuesday or Wednesday.

Reflecting the risk-averse market atmosphere, US stock index futures were last seen losing between 0.2% and 0.4% on the day.

In the early American session, Chairman Powell will testify on the semiannual Monetary Policy Report before the Senate Banking Committee.

Lawmakers are likely to ask Powell about potential changes to the monetary policy and the economic outlook in the face of the Trump administration's approach to trade relations. If Powell repeats that they need to be cautious regarding further policy easing, the US Dollar (USD) could stay resilient against its peers and limit GBP/USD's upside. On the other hand, the market mood could improve and cause the USD to come under renewed selling pressure in case Powell notes that tariff decisions announced so far are unlikely to influence inflation developments in a significant way.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD dropped below the 1.2390-1.2400 area, where the ascending trend line meets the 200-period and the 100-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA). In case this area remains intact as resistance, technical sellers could retain control. On the downside, 1.2300 (round level, static level) could be seen as next support before 1.2270 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest downtrend)

GBP/USD could face resistance at 1.2450 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.2500 (round level, static level) once it manages to recapture 1.2390-1.2400.