- GBP/USD stays on the back foot, trades slightly above 1.2350 on Tuesday.
- The risk-averse market environment makes it difficult for the pair to stage a rebound.
- Fed Chairman Powell's testimony and Trump tariff talks could ramp up market volatility.
GBP/USD struggles to gain traction and trades in a tight channel slightly above 1.2350 after closing in the negative territory on Monday. The pair's technical outlook points to a buildup of bearish momentum as markets turn cautious while waiting for headlines surrounding US President Donald Trump's trade policy and Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony.
British Pound PRICE Last 7 days
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies last 7 days. British Pound was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.22%
|0.23%
|-1.79%
|-1.60%
|-1.54%
|-0.97%
|-0.08%
|EUR
|0.22%
|0.45%
|-1.58%
|-1.38%
|-1.32%
|-0.75%
|0.14%
|GBP
|-0.23%
|-0.45%
|-2.03%
|-1.82%
|-1.76%
|-1.20%
|-0.31%
|JPY
|1.79%
|1.58%
|2.03%
|0.20%
|0.26%
|0.82%
|1.75%
|CAD
|1.60%
|1.38%
|1.82%
|-0.20%
|0.06%
|0.64%
|1.55%
|AUD
|1.54%
|1.32%
|1.76%
|-0.26%
|-0.06%
|0.58%
|1.51%
|NZD
|0.97%
|0.75%
|1.20%
|-0.82%
|-0.64%
|-0.58%
|0.90%
|CHF
|0.08%
|-0.14%
|0.31%
|-1.75%
|-1.55%
|-1.51%
|-0.90%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Late Monday, US President Donald Trump has signed an order to impose a sweeping 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports into the US. He further noted that his administration will look into tariffs on automobiles, microchips, and pharmaceuticals next. Trump is expected to share details on his reciprocal tariff plan "on many countries" this Tuesday or Wednesday.
Reflecting the risk-averse market atmosphere, US stock index futures were last seen losing between 0.2% and 0.4% on the day.
In the early American session, Chairman Powell will testify on the semiannual Monetary Policy Report before the Senate Banking Committee.
Lawmakers are likely to ask Powell about potential changes to the monetary policy and the economic outlook in the face of the Trump administration's approach to trade relations. If Powell repeats that they need to be cautious regarding further policy easing, the US Dollar (USD) could stay resilient against its peers and limit GBP/USD's upside. On the other hand, the market mood could improve and cause the USD to come under renewed selling pressure in case Powell notes that tariff decisions announced so far are unlikely to influence inflation developments in a significant way.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
GBP/USD dropped below the 1.2390-1.2400 area, where the ascending trend line meets the 200-period and the 100-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA). In case this area remains intact as resistance, technical sellers could retain control. On the downside, 1.2300 (round level, static level) could be seen as next support before 1.2270 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest downtrend)
GBP/USD could face resistance at 1.2450 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.2500 (round level, static level) once it manages to recapture 1.2390-1.2400.
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to rebound, stays near 1.0300 ahead of Powell testimony
EUR/USD trades in a tight range near 1.0300 after posting small losses on Monday. The pair struggles to gain traction as investors remain on edge while waiting for new details on US President Trump's reciprocal tariff plan and Fed Chairman Powell's testimony.
GBP/USD stabilizes in 1.2350 area as markets turn cautious
GBP/USD stays on the back foot on Tuesday and trades in negative territory at around 1.2350. Markets adopt a cautious stance after US President Trump raised import duty on steel and aluminum imports to a flat 25% and makes it difficult for the pair to stage a rebound.
Gold retreats from record-high, holds above $2,900
Gold stages a downward correction from the record-high it set at $2,942 in the Asian session on Tuesday but manages to hold above $2,900. A modest USD strength prompts some intraday profit-taking as focus shifts to Fed Chairman Powell's testimony.
Jerome Powell Speech Preview: Fed chair to address Congress as markets seek for insight on monetary policy
Jerome Powell, Chairman of the United States (US) Federal Reserve (Fed), will deliver the Semi-Annual Monetary Policy Report and testify before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday.
Tariffs, what tariffs? Markets waver, as Trump’s tariff threats fail to dent market sentiment
Global stock markets brushed off tariff fears on Monday, however, as 25% levies on imports of steel and aluminum came into force late Monday night, which included steel and aluminum finished products, futures markets started to decline, and the S&P 500 along with the Eurostoxx 50 index are expected to open lower today as a tone of caution impacts financial markets.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.