GBP/USD continues to push higher after closing in positive territory on Monday.

The pair could extend the uptrend once 1.3640 is confirmed as support.

The Fed's two-day policy meeting will start later in the day.

GBP/USD benefits from the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) and trades at its highest level in over two months above 1.3630. As markets gear up for the Federal Reserve's (Fed) critical policy meeting, the USD could have a hard time gathering strength and allow GBP/USD to cling to its bullish stance.

Pound Sterling Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.62% -0.60% -0.41% -0.51% -0.35% -0.33% -0.61% EUR 0.62% 0.05% 0.16% 0.12% 0.32% 0.26% 0.00% GBP 0.60% -0.05% 0.16% 0.06% 0.27% 0.20% -0.16% JPY 0.41% -0.16% -0.16% -0.12% 0.11% 0.07% -0.20% CAD 0.51% -0.12% -0.06% 0.12% 0.27% 0.14% -0.23% AUD 0.35% -0.32% -0.27% -0.11% -0.27% -0.06% -0.35% NZD 0.33% -0.26% -0.20% -0.07% -0.14% 0.06% -0.36% CHF 0.61% -0.01% 0.16% 0.20% 0.23% 0.35% 0.36% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

In the American session on Monday, the positive shift in risk mood weighed on the USD. Moreover, growing expectations for a dovish Fed outlook following White House economic adviser Stephen Miran's confirmation to join the Federal Reserve Board and vote at the upcoming meeting hurt the currency further.

Early Tuesday, the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) announced that the ILO Unemployment Rate remained unchanged at 4.7% in the three months to July, as anticipated. In this period, annual wage inflation, as measured by the change in the Average Earnings Excluding Bonus, edged lower to 4.8% from 5% to match the market expectation. These figures were largely ignored by market participants.

The US Census Bureau will release Retail Sales data for August later in the day. Although a stronger-than-expected increase in this data could help the USD show some resilience with the immediate reaction, investors could refrain from taking large positions.

In the meantime, US stock index futures trade modestly higher in the European session. In case the market mood remains upbeat after a bullish opening in Wall Street, the USD is likely to remain under bearish pressure.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Fibonacci 78.6% retracement of the latest downtrend aligns as an immediate resistance level at 1.3640. In case GBP/USD rises above this level and starts using it as support, 1.3700 (static level, round level) could be seen as the next hurdle before 1.3770 (static level, beginning point of the downtrend).

Looking south, support levels could be spotted at 1.3600 (static level, round level), 1.3540 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) and 1.3500 (static level, 100-period Simple Moving Average).