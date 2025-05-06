GBP/USD trades above 1.3300 in the European session on Tuesday.

The US economic calendar will not feature high-impact data releases.

The near-term technical outlook fails to offer a directional clue.

GBP/USD stays in positive territory above 1.3300 in the European session on Tuesday after posting small gains on Monday. The technical outlook, however, fails to provide any directional clues as investors remain reluctant to take large positions ahead of the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of England's (BoE) monetary policy meetings.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.16% -0.48% -1.05% 0.15% 0.07% -0.41% -0.01% EUR -0.16% -0.36% -0.94% 0.26% 0.17% -0.30% 0.09% GBP 0.48% 0.36% -0.78% 0.63% 0.55% 0.06% 0.45% JPY 1.05% 0.94% 0.78% 1.21% 1.13% 0.72% 1.15% CAD -0.15% -0.26% -0.63% -1.21% -0.39% -0.56% -0.17% AUD -0.07% -0.17% -0.55% -1.13% 0.39% -0.48% -0.09% NZD 0.41% 0.30% -0.06% -0.72% 0.56% 0.48% 0.38% CHF 0.01% -0.09% -0.45% -1.15% 0.17% 0.09% -0.38% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) found support in the second half of the day on Monday and limited GBP/USD's upside as markets assessed the US data.

The ISM Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 51.6 in April from 50.8 in March. Additionally, the Prices Paid Index of the PMI survey, the inflation component, climbed to 65.1 from 60.9, pointing to an acceleration in the input inflation in the service sector.

Meanwhile, growing optimism about the US coming to terms with its partners on trade helped the USD hold its ground. US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told Fox Business that they are hoping to announce trade deals soon, while US Treasury Scott Bessent said that they are very close to reaching some agreements on trade.

Early Tuesday, the cautious market mood makes it difficult for GBP/USD to gather bullish momentum. At the time of press, US stock index futures were down between 0.6% and 1%. Nevertheless, a bearish opening in Wall Street could hurt the USD in the American session and allow GBP/USD to keep its footing.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays flat slightly above 50 and GBP/USD continues to fluctuate at around the 100-period, 50-period and 20-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA), highlighting a lack of directional momentum.

Looking south, first support could be seen at 1.3270 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) before 1.3240 (20-day SMA) and 1.3165 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement). On the upside, immediate resistance is located at 1.3330-1.3340 (50-period SMA, static level) ahead of 1.3400 (round level, static level) and 1.3450 (static level).