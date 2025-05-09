GBP/USD trades in positive territory above 1.3250 early Friday.

The Bank of England lowered the policy rate by 25 bps as expected.

The near-term technical outlook points to a loss of bearish momentum.

Following a two-day slide, GBP/USD dropped toward 1.3200 early Friday and touched a fresh multi-week low before regaining its traction. The pair trades above 1.3250 in the European session but remains below key technical resistance levels.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.79% -0.05% 0.42% 0.86% 0.88% 1.02% 0.73% EUR -0.79% -0.56% -0.08% 0.33% 0.36% 0.50% 0.21% GBP 0.05% 0.56% 0.25% 0.90% 0.92% 1.07% 0.77% JPY -0.42% 0.08% -0.25% 0.43% 0.45% 0.67% 0.42% CAD -0.86% -0.33% -0.90% -0.43% -0.28% 0.16% -0.12% AUD -0.88% -0.36% -0.92% -0.45% 0.28% 0.14% -0.14% NZD -1.02% -0.50% -1.07% -0.67% -0.16% -0.14% -0.29% CHF -0.73% -0.21% -0.77% -0.42% 0.12% 0.14% 0.29% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The Bank of England (BoE) announced on Thursday that it cut the policy rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.25%, as widely anticipated. Unexpectedly, two policymakers voted in favor of holding the policy rate unchanged, while two others voted for a 50 bps cut. Meanwhile, the BoE noted in its policy statement that a gradual and careful approach to further withdrawal of monetary policy restraint remains appropriate.

Although GBP/USD edged higher with the immediate reaction to the BoE event, the broad-based US Dollar (USD) strength forced the pair to turn south during the American trading hours on Thursday. US President Donald Trump held a press conference to announce a trade deal with the UK and said that tariffs with China could be lowered, easing worries about a deepening trade conflict and supporting the USD.

Investors will pay close attention to comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials heading into the weekend. The CME FedWatch Tool shows that markets currently price in about a 14% probability of a 25 bps Fed rate cut in June. In case Fed officials adopt a hawkish tone and reiterate the need for patience with regard to rate cuts, given the uncertainty surrounding the inflation outlook, the USD could preserve its strength and cap GBP/USD's upside.

In the meantime, investors could turn cautious ahead of the US-China trade talks this weekend. In this scenario, profit-taking toward the end of the European session could cause the USD to weaken against its rivals.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart recovers toward 50, pointing to a loss of bearish momentum. Nevertheless, technical buyers could remain reluctant to bet on a leg higher until GBP/USD clears key resistance levels at 1.3275 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level of the latest uptrend) and 1.3310-1.3320 (20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), 50-period, 100-period SMAs on the 4-hour chart). A daily close above the latter could open the door for additional gains toward 1.3400 (static level).

On the downside, interim support seems to have formed at 1.3230 (static level) before 1.3170 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 1.3150 (200-period SMA).