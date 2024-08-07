GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling stabilizes but short-term outlook remains bearish

GBP/USD moves up and down in a tight channel near 1.2700.

The near-term technical outlook suggests that the bearish bias remains intact.

The US economic calendar will not feature any high-tier data releases on Wednesday.

GBP/USD lost nearly 0.7% on Tuesday and registered its lowest daily close since early July near 1.2670. The pair stages a correction and holds steady above 1.2700 in the European session on Wednesday.

The recovery seen in the US Treasury bond yields following Monday's sharp decline helps the US Dollar (USD) stay resilient against its rivals on Tuesday. Although the improving risk sentiment limited the USD's gains, GBP/USD failed to gather recovery momentum.

The market mood remains upbeat early Wednesday, allowing GPB/USD find a foothold. At the time of press, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was up nearly 1% on the day and US stock index futures were rising between 0.8% and 1.1%.

In the absence of high-tier data releases, another bout of risk rally after Wall Street's opening bell could support Pound Sterling. Later in the day, the US Treasury will hold a 10-year note auction. In case the high-yield arrives above 4%, the US T-bond yield continue to stretch higher and provide an additional boost to the USD, making it difficult for GBP/USD to stage a decisive rebound.

On Thursday, the US Department of Labor will release weekly Initial Jobless Claims data.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD trades below the descending trend line and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays near 40 after testing 30 on Tuesday, suggesting that the bearish bias remains intact.

In case GBP/USD confirms 1.2710-1.2700 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement of the latest uptrend, psychological level align) as resistance, 1.2620 (static level, beginning point of the uptrend) and 1.2600 (psychological level, static level) could be seen as next support levels.

On the upside, the descending trend line aligns as first resistance at 1.2750 before 1.2780 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) and 1.2800 (200-period Simple Moving Average).