GBP/USD declined below 1.3400 in the European session.

Selloff seen in British government bonds weighs heavily on Pound Sterling.

US ISM Manufacturing PMI data for August will be released later in the day.

After posting modest gains on Monday, GBP/USD turned south and dropped to its lowest level since early August below 1.3380. Although the pair managed to rose back toward 1.3400, it finds it difficult to gather recovery momentum.

Pound Sterling Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.64% 1.12% 0.95% 0.18% 0.66% 0.84% 0.56% EUR -0.64% 0.46% 0.29% -0.46% 0.07% 0.20% -0.09% GBP -1.12% -0.46% -0.16% -0.92% -0.41% -0.26% -0.55% JPY -0.95% -0.29% 0.16% -0.77% -0.29% -0.09% -0.34% CAD -0.18% 0.46% 0.92% 0.77% 0.46% 0.69% 0.38% AUD -0.66% -0.07% 0.41% 0.29% -0.46% 0.15% -0.13% NZD -0.84% -0.20% 0.26% 0.09% -0.69% -0.15% -0.28% CHF -0.56% 0.09% 0.55% 0.34% -0.38% 0.13% 0.28% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) on growing concerns over the Federal Reserve's independency and the heightened uncertainty surrounding the trade regime allowed GBP/USD to edge higher on Monday.

Early Tuesday, however, Pound Sterling weakened against its rivals, pressured by the intense selloff seen in long-term British government bonds, known as gilts. The yield on the 30-year gilt rose to its highest level since 1998 on Tuesday, reflecting market fears over the UK's fiscal outlook. Similarly, the borrowing cost on 10-year gilts was last seen holding at its highest level since May near 4.8%, rising more than 1% on a daily basis.

Reflecting the Pound Sterling weakness, EUR/GBP is up about 0.5% on the day.

In the second half of the day, the US economic calendar will feature the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for August. The headline PMI is forecast to edge higher to 49 from 48 in July. A reading above 50 could support the USD with the immediate reaction. On the other hand, a disappointing PMI print, combined with a noticeable decline in the Employment subindex of the PMI survey, could hurt the USD and help GBP/USD limit its losses in the short term.

Nevertheless, investors could refrain from placing themselves in position for a steady recovery in Pound Sterling unless there is a relief in gilt markets.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart drops toward 30, reflecting a buildup of bearish momentum. On the downside, 1.3390 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest downtrend) aligns as the immediate support level. In case GBP/USD falls below this level and starts using it as resistance, 1.3330 (static level) could be seen as the next support level before 1.3300 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement).

Looking north, resistance levels could be spotted at 1.3440 (200-period Simple Moving Average), 1.3460 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 13500 (round level, 100-period SMA).