GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling shows no signs of slowing down despite overbought conditions

GBP/USD climbs toward 1.3200 in the European session on Thursday.

The US Dollar (USD) remains under strong selling pressure after tariff announcements.

The technical outlook highlights extremely overbought conditions in the short term.

GBP/USD rallies higher in the European session on Thursday and trades at its strongest level in six months above 1.3150. Buyers could ignore overbought conditions in the near term and position themselves for an extended rally, while the US Dollar (USD) remains under heavy selling pressure.

British Pound PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -1.61% -0.98% -1.88% -0.58% -0.66% -0.96% -1.96% EUR 1.61% 0.38% -0.27% 1.08% 0.98% 0.68% -0.35% GBP 0.98% -0.38% -0.66% 0.69% 0.62% 0.31% -0.75% JPY 1.88% 0.27% 0.66% 1.31% 1.25% 0.80% -0.11% CAD 0.58% -1.08% -0.69% -1.31% 0.00% -0.39% -1.43% AUD 0.66% -0.98% -0.62% -1.25% -0.01% -0.31% -1.34% NZD 0.96% -0.68% -0.31% -0.80% 0.39% 0.31% -1.05% CHF 1.96% 0.35% 0.75% 0.11% 1.43% 1.34% 1.05% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

US President Donald Trump announced that they will impose a 10% baseline tariff, effective April 5, on all imports to the US. United Kingdom will be among the countries that will only face this base rate. Additionally, the Trump administration confirmed that they will impose 25% tariffs on all foreign-made automobiles.

British business minister Jonathan Reynolds said on Thursday that they will not rethink their fiscal rules because of US tariffs and argued that they should ignore those who say that they should trigger a bigger trade war.

The USD weakens sharply against its peers as investors fear that the new US trade regime will trigger a downturn in the economy. Meanwhile, the probability of a 25 basis points (bps) Federal Reserve rate cut in May climbed above 20% from 10% before the tariff announcements.

In the second half of the day, the US Department of Labor will publish weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. The ISM Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data will also be featured in the US economic calendar. In case these data come in much better than expected, the USD could find support in the near term and cap GBP/USD's upside. Nevertheless, investors are likely to refrain from betting on a steady USD recovery in the near term.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart rose above 80, pointing to extremely overbought conditions for GBP/USD in the near term.

On the upside, 1.3200 (static level, round level) aligns as interim resistance before 1.3230 (upper limit of the ascending regression channel) and 1.3300 (static level, round level).

Looking south, supports could be spotted at 1.3100 (static level, round level), 1.3070 (mid-point of the ascending channel) and 1.3000 (static level, round level).

