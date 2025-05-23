GBP/USD trades at its highest level since February 2022 near 1.3500.

Retail Sales in the UK rose at a stronger pace than expected in April.

The US Dollar stays under heavy selling pressure on fiscal concerns.

After struggling to find direction on Thursday, GBP/USD extends its weekly uptrend and trades at its highest level since February 2022 near 1.3500 in the European morning on Friday. The technical outlook points to overbought conditions but the pair's correction attempts could remain short-lived.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -1.41% -1.58% -1.32% -1.19% -0.88% -1.20% -1.25% EUR 1.41% -0.19% 0.15% 0.29% 0.68% 0.28% 0.17% GBP 1.58% 0.19% 0.04% 0.48% 0.87% 0.47% 0.36% JPY 1.32% -0.15% -0.04% 0.15% 0.62% 0.33% 0.13% CAD 1.19% -0.29% -0.48% -0.15% 0.32% -0.01% -0.12% AUD 0.88% -0.68% -0.87% -0.62% -0.32% -0.39% -0.48% NZD 1.20% -0.28% -0.47% -0.33% 0.01% 0.39% -0.11% CHF 1.25% -0.17% -0.36% -0.13% 0.12% 0.48% 0.11% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The UK's Office for National Statistics reported early Friday that Retail Sales rose by 1.2% on a monthly basis in April, following the 0.1% increase recorded in March. This print came in better than the market expectation of 0.2% and boosted Pound Sterling to begin the European session.

On the other hand, the US Dollar (USD) stays under strong selling pressure after managing to keep its footing on the back of upbeat flash S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data releases for May on Thursday. Investors grow increasingly concerned over the US debt staying on an unsustainable path after United States (US) President Donald Trump's sweeping tax and spending bill passed the Republican-controlled House of Representatives on Thursday.

The bill now moves to the Senate, which will kick off deliberations after the Memorial Day holiday and will try to have a vote before July 4.

In the absence of high-impact macroeconomic data releases, the USD could have a difficult time finding demand heading into the weekend, allowing GBP/USD to end the week decisively higher.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart rose above 70 for the first time since late April, reflecting overbought conditions in the near term.

On the downside, 1.3440-1.3450 (static level, former resistance) aligns as immediate support before 1.3400 (static level, round level) and 1.3360 (50-period Simple Moving Average). Looking north, additional gains toward 1.3560 (static level from February 2022) and 1.3600 (static level, round level) could be seen once GBP/USD stabilizes above 1.3500 (static level, round level).