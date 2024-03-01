- GBP/USD registered losses for the second consecutive day on Thursday.
- The pair stays below key 1.2650 resistance early Friday.
- An improving risk mood could help GBP/USD rebound ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD continued to push lower and closed the second consecutive day in negative territory on Thursday. Although the pair holds comfortably above 1.2600 early Friday, the technical outlook does not yet point to a buildup of recovery momentum.
After fluctuating wildly with the immediate reaction to the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the US Dollar (USD) Index settled higher on Thursday, supported by the souring risk mood and cautious comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers on the policy pivot.
The Core PCE Price Index, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, rose 0.4% (MoM) in January and increased 2.8% on a yearly basis. Both of these readings came in line with analysts' estimates. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly argued that cutting rates too quickly could cause inflation to get stuck and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester noted that they can't expect last year's disinflation to continue.
The ISM Manufacturing PMI from the US will be the last data release of the week. Markets expect the headline PMI to edge higher to 49.5 from 49.1. A reading above 50 could help the USD find demand. Investors will also pay close attention to the inflation component of the survey, the Prices Paid Index. An unexpected drop below 50 in this sub-index, which would highlight a decline in input inflation, could hurt the USD even if the headline PMI comes in better than forecast.
In the meantime, US stock index futures trade in positive territory in the European session. A bullish opening in Wall Street could attract risk flows and help GBP/USD edge higher.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays below 50 and GBP/USD remains below 1.2650, where the 200-period Simple Moving Average meets the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the long-term uptrend. In case GBP/USD fails to reclaim 1.2650, sellers could look to retain control. In this scenario, 1.2600 (psychological level, static level) aligns as first support before 1.2540 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).
If GBP/USD climbs above 1.2650 and starts using that level as support, technical buyers could take action and open the door for an extended rebound toward 1.2680 (static level) and 1.2700 (static level, psychological level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
The US February Manufacturing PMI is foreseen at 49.5, improving from the December reading of 49.1 but still falling short of the desired threshold. Market players will also pay attention to the ISM Prices Paid Index and the Employment Index.