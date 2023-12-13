- GBP/USD declined toward 1.2500 after disappointing UK data.
- The US Dollar holds its ground following Tuesday's decline.
- The Fed's dot plot could drive the pair's action ahead of the BoE policy announcements.
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and fell toward 1.2500 in the early European session on Wednesday. Although the pair managed to stabilize above that level, the near-term technical outlook suggests that the bearish bias stays intact.
The UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Wednesday that the Gross Domestic Product shrank by 0.3% on a monthly basis in October. This reading followed the 0.2% expansion recorded in September and came in worse than the market expectation for a contraction of 0.1%. Other data from the UK revealed that Industrial Production and Manufacturing Production declined by 0.8% and 1.1% on a monthly basis, respectively.
On top of Tuesday's soft wage inflation readings, these disappointing figures caused Pound Sterling to weaken against its peers. Ahead of the Bank of England's (BoE) policy announcements on Thursday, the rate-sensitive 2-year UK gilt yield turned south and was last seen losing nearly 1.5% on a daily basis.
Pound Sterling price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. Pound Sterling was the weakest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.16%
|0.21%
|0.06%
|0.38%
|0.57%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|EUR
|0.16%
|0.37%
|0.22%
|0.55%
|0.72%
|0.67%
|-0.19%
|GBP
|-0.18%
|-0.35%
|-0.14%
|0.21%
|0.36%
|0.33%
|-0.58%
|CAD
|-0.06%
|-0.22%
|0.09%
|0.33%
|0.50%
|0.46%
|-0.44%
|AUD
|-0.40%
|-0.56%
|-0.25%
|-0.32%
|0.17%
|0.14%
|-0.78%
|JPY
|-0.57%
|-0.74%
|-0.46%
|-0.51%
|-0.19%
|-0.07%
|-0.92%
|NZD
|-0.52%
|-0.67%
|-0.31%
|-0.46%
|-0.13%
|0.05%
|-0.89%
|CHF
|0.36%
|0.20%
|0.54%
|0.41%
|0.75%
|0.91%
|0.86%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
The Federal Reserve (Fed) is widely expected to leave its policy rate unchanged at 5.25%-5.5% after the last policy meeting of the year. In case the revised Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), commonly known as the dot plot, shows that policymakers see a total rate reduction of 100 basis points or more next year, the USD could come under renewed bearish pressure and help GBP/USD gain traction.
On the other hand, GBP/USD could stay on the back foot if the dot plot or Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's comments go against the market expectation for a rate cut in the first half of the year. According to the CME Group FedWatch Tool, markets are pricing in a slightly less than 50% probability that there will be a policy shift in March.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
1.2500 (psychological level, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest uptrend) aligns as important support for GBP/USD. A 4-hour close below that level could attract technical sellers and open the door for another leg lower toward 1.2450 (200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.2400 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement).
On the upside, 1.2550 (20-period SMA) aligns as interim resistance ahead of 1.2600 (100-period SMA, 50-period SMA) and 1.2650 (static level).
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator stays near 40, confirming the bearish bias.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains near 1.0900 after Powell leans dovish
EUR/USD is holding upside traction near 1.0900 in the American session. as markets reprice the 2024 Fed rate cut bets on Chair Powell's dovish comments. The Fed held key rates steady but forecasts three rate cuts next year, weighing heavily on the US Dollar.
GBP/USD rises further above 1.2600 after Fed affirms policy pivot
After testing 1.2500, GBP/USD is staging a solid comeback beyond 1.2600 after a dovish Fed pause crushed the US Dollar across the board. The Fed left the policy rates unchanged while signaling 75 bps rate cuts next year. Fed Chair Powell affirmed the policy pivot.
Gold rallies hard on dovish Fed pause, hovers around $2,020
Gold extended the rebound toward the $2,020 price zone on Wednesday. The Fed stood pat on interest rates but projected three rate cuts in 2024, which smashed the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields. Powell's dovish outlook added to the Dollar's misery.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust premium hits 29-month high even after Bitcoin price falls to $41,000
As Bitcoin price increased this past month, it brought significant profits to its investors. This included not just retail but also institutional investors and companies such as MicroStrategy, Tesla and others that hold crypto assets.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: DJIA hits new all-time high on excitement over dovish Fed Dot Plot
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose sharply on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve (Fed) released a new Dot Plot showing that its projection for interest rates one year out fell by 50 basis points from the last release.