GBP/USD stays below 1.2650 after posting small losses on Monday.

Dovish BoE commentary makes it difficult for Pound Sterling to gather strength.

The pair could extend its correction if it breaks below 1.2600.

GBP/USD turned south after advancing to a multi-month high at the weekly opening and closed marginally lower on Monday. The pair stays relatively quiet below 1.2650, while the technical outlook points to a loss of bullish momentum.

British Pound PRICE Last 7 days The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies last 7 days. British Pound was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.13% 0.05% -1.29% 0.53% 0.35% 0.24% -0.48% EUR -0.13% -0.09% -1.42% 0.40% 0.22% 0.11% -0.61% GBP -0.05% 0.09% -1.32% 0.49% 0.31% 0.19% -0.53% JPY 1.29% 1.42% 1.32% 1.85% 1.66% 1.54% 0.81% CAD -0.53% -0.40% -0.49% -1.85% -0.19% -0.29% -1.01% AUD -0.35% -0.22% -0.31% -1.66% 0.19% -0.11% -0.82% NZD -0.24% -0.11% -0.19% -1.54% 0.29% 0.11% -0.71% CHF 0.48% 0.61% 0.53% -0.81% 1.01% 0.82% 0.71% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The upbeat market mood made it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to find demand early Monday and helped GBP/USD push higher. In the second half of the day, the negative shift seen in risk sentiment supported the USD and weighed on the pair.

Meanwhile, Bank of England (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) external member Swati Dhingra, who voted in favor of a 50 basis points (bps) rate cut at the February meeting, said on Monday that the monetary policy restrictiveness is still at a high level. "If you can cut rates by 25 bps at a quarterly pace, you'll still be in restrictive territory all this year," she added.

On Tuesday, the US economic calendar will feature regional manufacturing surveys and the Conference Board's (CB) Consumer Confidence Index data for February. Additionally, US President Donald Trump is expected to sign executive orders later in the American session.

In case safe-haven flows dominate the action in the financial markets later in the day, the USD could hold its ground and cause GBP/USD to extend its correction. As of writing, US stock index futures were trading mixed, pointing to a cautious stance.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD faces interim support at 1.2600 (static level, round level). If the pair drops below this level and confirms it as resistance, additional losses toward 1.2530 (100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest downtrend) and 1.2500 (round level, static level) could be seen.

On the upside, resistances are located at 1.2650 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement, 100-day SMA), 1.2700-1.2710 (round level, static level) and 1.2750 (static level).