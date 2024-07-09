- GBP/USD stays above 1.2800 in the European session on Tuesday.
- The technical outlook suggests that the bullish bias remains intact.
- Fed Chairman Powell's comments on policy outlook impact the US Dollar's valuation.
GBP/USD lost its traction after climbing to the 1.2850 area on Monday and erased its daily gains to close slightly above 1.2800. The pair stays in a consolidation phase early Tuesday as market focus shifts to Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell's congressional testimony. Meanwhile, the pair's technical outlook shows that the bullish bias remains unchanged despite the pullback seen late Monday.
British Pound PRICE Last 7 days
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies last 7 days. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.81%
|-1.36%
|-0.32%
|-0.71%
|-1.22%
|-0.71%
|-0.54%
|EUR
|0.81%
|-0.56%
|0.52%
|0.09%
|-0.42%
|0.07%
|0.27%
|GBP
|1.36%
|0.56%
|1.07%
|0.68%
|0.12%
|0.65%
|0.81%
|JPY
|0.32%
|-0.52%
|-1.07%
|-0.41%
|-0.90%
|-0.43%
|-0.26%
|CAD
|0.71%
|-0.09%
|-0.68%
|0.41%
|-0.52%
|-0.00%
|0.15%
|AUD
|1.22%
|0.42%
|-0.12%
|0.90%
|0.52%
|0.50%
|0.67%
|NZD
|0.71%
|-0.07%
|-0.65%
|0.43%
|0.00%
|-0.50%
|0.16%
|CHF
|0.54%
|-0.27%
|-0.81%
|0.26%
|-0.15%
|-0.67%
|-0.16%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
The improving risk mood makes it difficult for the US Dollar to gather strength and helps GBP/USD hold its ground in the European session on Tuesday. At the time of press, US stock index futures were up between 0.15% and 0.4% on the day.
During the American trading hours, Fed Chairman Powell will present the Semi-Annual Monetary Policy Report and respond to questions before the Senate Banking Committee.
In his last public appearance at the ECB Forum on Central Banking earlier in the month, Powell noted that the disinflation trend was showing signs of resuming but repeated that they need to be more confident before reducing policy rates.
Following this event, the June jobs report from the US highlighted further loosening of conditions in the labor market. As a result, the probability of the Fed leaving the policy rate unchanged in September declined toward 20% from above-30% at the beginning of the month.
The current market positioning suggests that the USD has some more room on the downside in case Powell acknowledges weak jobs data and adopts an optimistic on the inflation outlook. On the other hand, the USD could gather strength against its peers if Powell pushes back against the market expectation for a September rate cut.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart holds above 60 after retreating from 80 on Monday, suggesting that GBP/USD's bullish bias remains intact following a technical correction.
On the upside, 1.2850-1.2860 (static level, June 12 high) aligns as next resistance before 1.2900 (psychological level, static level).
Supports could be seen at 1.2800 (psychological level, static level), 1.2750 (static level) and 1.2710 (20-day Simple Moving Average).
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains bid above 0.6570
AUD/USD advanced marginally and maintained its constructive stance unchanged above the key 0.6700 barrier on the back of the erratic US Dollar and ahead of key releases on Thursday.
EUR/USD points to some consolidation ahead of US CPI
EUR/USD left behind two consecutive daily pullbacks and managed to stay afloat in the low-1.0800s as investors digested Powell’s testimony and shifted their attention to US inflation figures due on Thursday.
Gold looking to challenge the $2,400 mark
Gold prices maintain their modestly positive position around the $2,380 per ounce troy, on the back of the resumption of fresh selling pressure in the US Dollar.
XRP could reach $17 by 2025 per analyst, SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit ruling awaited
Ripple (XRP) traders are awaiting the final ruling in the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit against the payment remittance firm. A pro-crypto attorney, Fred Rispoli, informed market participants that a ruling is likely by July 31 2024, through a tweet on X.
Still unstoppable? The U.S. consumer in five charts
Betting against the U.S. consumer has not been a winning strategy in recent years. Sustained spending has upended recession calls and kept up sufficient demand in the service sector to prevent prices there from falling quickly enough to justify rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.