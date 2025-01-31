GBP/USD trades near 1.2400 in the European session on Friday.

The technical outlook highlights a buildup of bearish momentum.

The pair could face next support at 1.2370.

GBP/USD struggles to hold its ground and retreats toward 1.2400 after closing in negative territory on Thursday. The pair's technical outlook suggests that sellers could look to retain control in the near term.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 1.20% 0.60% -0.71% 0.85% 1.48% 0.99% 0.67% EUR -1.20% -0.52% -1.76% -0.22% 0.28% -0.09% -0.43% GBP -0.60% 0.52% -1.53% 0.32% 0.81% 0.45% 0.10% JPY 0.71% 1.76% 1.53% 1.62% 2.39% 1.95% 1.53% CAD -0.85% 0.22% -0.32% -1.62% 0.42% 0.13% -0.22% AUD -1.48% -0.28% -0.81% -2.39% -0.42% -0.33% -0.66% NZD -0.99% 0.09% -0.45% -1.95% -0.13% 0.33% -0.57% CHF -0.67% 0.43% -0.10% -1.53% 0.22% 0.66% 0.57% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) struggled to gather following mixed macroeconomic data releases on Thursday. Later in the American session, however, the cautious market stance didn't allow GBP/USD to edge higher.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported on Thursday that the US' Gross Domestic Product grew at an annual rate of 2.3% in the fourth quarter, below the 3.1% expansion recorded in the third quarter and the market estimate of 2.6%. Other data from the US showed that weekly Initial Jobless Claims in the US declined to 207,000 in the week ending January 25 from 223,000 in the previous week.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump reiterated late Thursday that the US is set to impose a flat 25% import tax "because of fentanyl" on all goods crossing the border into the US from Canada or Mexico.

In the second half of the day, the BEA will publish Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data for December. On a monthly basis, the core PCE Price Index is expected to rise 0.2%. A reading of 0.3%, or higher, could lift the USD and force GBP/USD to push lower heading into the weekend.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD stays below the 200-period SMA and the Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest downtrend, currently located in the 1.2440-1.2420 area, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the four-hour chart drops toward 40, reflecting a buildup of bearish momentum.

On the downside, 1.2400 (static level, round level) could be seen as immediate support before 1.2370 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 1.2315 (100-period SMA). Looking north, resistances align at 1.2420-1.2440, 1.2500 (round level, static level) and 1.2530 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement).