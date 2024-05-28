GBP/USD reached its highest level in over two months on Tuesday.

Buyers could look to retain control while 1.2760 holds as support.

The pair could face strong resistance at 1.2840.

GBP/USD managed to build on previous Friday's gains and closed in positive territory on Monday. The pair continued to stretch higher and reached its strongest level since March 21 above 1.2780 early Tuesday. The technical outlook suggests that GBP/USD could extend its uptrend as long as 1.2760 holds as support.

The US Dollar (USD) came under modest bearish pressure during the American trading hours on Monday and allowed GBP/USD to gain traction. Early Tuesday, the positive shift seen in risk mood makes it difficult for the USD to stay resilient against its peers and helps the pair keep its footing. Reflecting the upbeat market mood, US stock index futures were last seen rising between 0.1% and 0.5%.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.30% -0.29% -0.11% -0.29% -0.45% -0.69% -0.42% EUR 0.30% -0.02% 0.22% 0.00% -0.20% -0.49% -0.09% GBP 0.29% 0.02% 0.18% 0.00% -0.17% -0.40% -0.10% JPY 0.11% -0.22% -0.18% -0.22% -0.36% -0.50% -0.34% CAD 0.29% -0.01% -0.00% 0.22% -0.18% -0.40% -0.19% AUD 0.45% 0.20% 0.17% 0.36% 0.18% -0.19% 0.09% NZD 0.69% 0.49% 0.40% 0.50% 0.40% 0.19% 0.26% CHF 0.42% 0.09% 0.10% 0.34% 0.19% -0.09% -0.26% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The economic calendar will offer the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index data for May later in the day. A noticeable improvement in consumer sentiment could support the USD and limit GBP/USD's upside in the second half of the day.

Investors will also keep a close eye on comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari told CNBC earlier in the day that the Fed could consider raising the policy rate if inflation were to fail to come down further. "Many more months of positive inflation data, I think, to give me confidence that it’s appropriate to dial back," Kashkari added.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD holds above 1.2760, where the Fibonacci 78.6% retracement of the latest downtrend is located. If the pair continues to use that level as support, it could face interim resistance at 1.2800 (psychological level, static level) before targeting 1.2840 (upper limit of the ascending regression channel).

On the downside, supports could be seen at 1.2760-1.2750 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement, mid-point of the ascending channel), 1.2700 (psychological level, static level) and 1.2670 (lower limit of the ascending channel).