GBP/USD fluctuates near 1.2600 in the European session on Friday.

Market participants await January PCE inflation data from the US.

US President Trump hinted that they could refrain from imposing tariffs on UK imports.

GBP/USD seems to have entered a consolidation phase near 1.2600 after losing more than 0.5% on Thursday as investors move to the sidelines while waiting for January inflation data from the US.

The US Dollar (USD) benefited from safe-haven flows in the American session on Thursday and gathered strength against its major rivals.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.59% 0.23% 0.83% 1.49% 2.23% 2.44% 0.36% EUR -0.59% -0.44% 0.09% 0.71% 1.62% 1.66% -0.40% GBP -0.23% 0.44% 0.59% 1.15% 2.08% 2.10% 0.04% JPY -0.83% -0.09% -0.59% 0.64% 1.47% 1.67% -0.38% CAD -1.49% -0.71% -1.15% -0.64% 0.68% 0.94% -1.10% AUD -2.23% -1.62% -2.08% -1.47% -0.68% 0.03% -1.99% NZD -2.44% -1.66% -2.10% -1.67% -0.94% -0.03% -2.02% CHF -0.36% 0.40% -0.04% 0.38% 1.10% 1.99% 2.02% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the 25% tariff package on Mexican and Canadian imports will come into effect on March 4 as planned, rather than April 2nd that he mentioned a day earlier. Additionally, Trump reiterated that another 10% tariff will be imposed on Chinese imports on that same date.

On a positive note, however, "I think there's a very good chance that in the case of these two great, friendly countries, I think we could very well end up with a real trade deal where the tariffs wouldn't be necessary. We'll see," Trump said following his meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Meanwhile, Bank of England (BoE) Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said early Friday that a gradual and careful approach is needed to rate cuts, helping Pound Sterling hold its ground.

In the second half of the day, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will publish the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index data for January. In case the reports shows a monthly core PCE Price Index increase of 0.4%, or higher, the USD could preserve its strength heading into the weekend and make it difficult for GBP/USD to stage a rebound. It's also worth mentioning that month-end flows on the last trading day of February could ramp up market volatility toward the end of the European session and cause irregular movements in the pair.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD closed below the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently located at 1.2640, on Thursday and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart declined below 50, highlighting a loss of bullish momentum.

On the downside, 1.2560 (100-period SMA) aligns as first support before 1.2530 (Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest downtrend) and 1.2500 (round level, static level). Looking north, resistances could be spotted at 1.2640 (100-day SMA) and 1.2700-1.2710 (round level, static level).