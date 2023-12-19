GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could struggle to extend rebound ahead of UK inflation data

- GBP/USD stabilized above 1.2650 after posting losses on Monday.
- Investors could refrain from betting on a persistent Pound Sterling strength ahead of UK inflation data.
- The pair needs to flip 1.2680 into support fo gather bullish momentum.
After closing the second consecutive trading day in negative territory on Monday, GBP/USD found a foothold early Tuesday and stabilized above 1.2650. Ahead of the UK November inflation data on Wednesday, the pair could have a hard time gathering recovery momentum.
Despite the modest improvement seen in risk mood in the second half of the day on Monday, GBP/USD failed to gain traction as investors remained reluctant to increase Pound Sterling longs. Annual inflation in the UK, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is forecast to decline to 4.4% in November from 4.6% in October.
While delivering a speech at the London Business School on Monday, Bank of England (BoE) Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent explained that policymakers will have to be patient to see a steady decline in wage inflation. These comments, however, had little to no impact on GBP/USD.
In the meantime, comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials painted a mixed picture regarding the policy outlook, limiting USD gains. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly told the Wall Street Journal that rate cuts will be needed next year to prevent over-tightening but Cleveland Fed President said that markets were a 'bit ahead' of the Fed on rate cuts.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
GBP/USD is facing immediate resistance at 1.2680, where the lower limit of the long-term ascending regression channel is located. Once the pair confirms that level as support, it could face interim hurdle at 1.2700 (psychological level, static level) before targeting 1.2750 (mid-point of the ascending channel).
On the downside, 1.2630 (100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), 50-period SMA), aligns as first support before 1.2600 (psychological level, static level) and 1.2550 (static level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near 1.0950 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD is struggling to gather recovery momentum and staying in negative territory at around 1.0950 on Wednesday. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals after the latest data showed that Consumer Confidence continued to improve in December.
GBP/USD stays deep in negative territory below 1.2700
GBP/USD managed to stage a correction but remained below 1.2700 after falling to a daily low of 1.2630 in the early European session on Wednesday. Softer-than-forecast inflation readings from the UK doesn't allow Pound Sterling to gather strength mid-week.
Gold eases within range, awaits US inflation gauges Premium
After spending the first half of the day in a narrow range near $2,040, Gold edged lower toward $2,030 in the American session. While the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red near 3.9%, XAU/USD's downside remains limited.
Bitcoin price rally to $48,000 likely with rising long-term holder profitability
Bitcoin price sustains its recent gains, holding steady above $42,500 on Wednesday. Long-term holders hold $635.7 billion worth of Bitcoin as of December 17, according to a Glassnode report.
Soft landing narrative continues to resonate
The soft-landing narrative in the US continues to resonate with investors as the Dow and Nasdaq run to fresh record highs. All of this of course helped along by last week’s more dovish leaning Fed policy decision.