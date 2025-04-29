GBP/USD advanced to its highest level in over three years above 1.3440.

The technical outlook points to a bullish bias in the near term.

The US economic calendar will feature JOLTS Job Openings data for March.

GBP/USD benefited from the renewed selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) and advanced to its highest level in over three years above 1.3440 in the Asian session on Tuesday. Although the pair corrects lower in the European morning, the technical outlook suggests that the bullish bias remains intact.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.27% -0.80% -0.81% -0.31% -0.39% -0.28% -0.62% EUR 0.27% -0.59% -0.57% -0.05% -0.21% -0.02% -0.37% GBP 0.80% 0.59% 0.04% 0.55% 0.36% 0.57% 0.23% JPY 0.81% 0.57% -0.04% 0.55% 0.47% -0.85% 0.50% CAD 0.31% 0.05% -0.55% -0.55% -0.20% 0.03% -0.30% AUD 0.39% 0.21% -0.36% -0.47% 0.20% 0.20% -0.14% NZD 0.28% 0.02% -0.57% 0.85% -0.03% -0.20% -0.34% CHF 0.62% 0.37% -0.23% -0.50% 0.30% 0.14% 0.34% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The USD weakened against its major rivals in the second half of the day on Monday on growing concerns over an economic downturn. The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas' Texas Manufacturing Index slumped to its worst level since May 2020 at -35.8 in April, down from -16.3 in March. Additionally, the uncertainty surrounding the US-China trade relations puts additional weight on the USD's shoulders.

Early Tuesday, a spokesperson for China's Commerce Ministry said that the US should stop making threats if they want a resolution and noted that it's the US that needs to seek dialogue with China on tariffs.

In the second half of the day, the US Department of Labor Statistics will publish JOLTS Job Openings data for March. Investors expect the number of job openings to decline slightly to 7.5 million from 7.56 million in February. A significant negative surprise, with a reading at or below 7 million, could trigger another leg of USD selloff and open the door for additional gains in GBP/USD. On the flip side, a bigger-than-forecast print could support the USD and limit the pair's upside.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD holds comfortably above the 20-period and the 50-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA) on the 4-hour chart and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator stays above 60, reflecting a bullish bias.

On the upside, 1.3480 (mid-point of the ascending regression channel) aligns as the next key resistance level before 1.3500 (static level, round level) and 1.3570 (static level). Looking south, supports could be spotted at 1.3340-1.3330 (20-period SMA, 50-period SMA) and 1.3280 (lower limit of the ascending channel).