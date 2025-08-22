GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could extend downtrend on a hawkish Powell tone

GBP/USD trades near 1.3400 in the European session on Friday.

The US Dollar rallied on strong PMI data on Thursday.

Fed Chair Powell's speech at Jackson Hole could ramp up the pair's volatility.

GBP/USD stabilizes slightly above 1.3400 in the European session on Friday after posting losses for four consecutive days and losing about 1% since the beginning of the week. Investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the annual Jackson Hole Symposium.

Pound Sterling Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.98% 1.03% 0.98% 0.69% 1.31% 1.98% 0.46% EUR -0.98% 0.05% -0.02% -0.29% 0.34% 0.96% -0.51% GBP -1.03% -0.05% -0.14% -0.33% 0.29% 0.91% -0.60% JPY -0.98% 0.02% 0.14% -0.28% 0.34% 1.00% -0.52% CAD -0.69% 0.29% 0.33% 0.28% 0.60% 1.28% -0.26% AUD -1.31% -0.34% -0.29% -0.34% -0.60% 0.61% -0.90% NZD -1.98% -0.96% -0.91% -1.00% -1.28% -0.61% -1.52% CHF -0.46% 0.51% 0.60% 0.52% 0.26% 0.90% 1.52% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) benefited from the upbeat Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data from the US and caused GBP/USD to push lower on Thursday. S&P Global Manufacturing PMI improved to 53.3 in August's preliminary estimate from 49.8 in July and the Services PMI came in at 55.4, beating the market expectation of 54.2. Reflecting the broad-based USD strength, the USD Index climbed to its highest level in over two weeks near 99.00 early Friday.

In assessment of the findings of the survey, Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, explained that the increase seen in selling prices for goods and services suggests that consumer price inflation will rise further in the coming months.

"Combined with the upturn in business activity and hiring, the rise in prices signaled by the survey puts the PMI data more into rate hiking, rather than cutting, territory according to the historical relationship between these economic indicators and FOMC policy changes," Williamson added.

The odds of a 25 basis-points (bps) Fed rate cut at the next meeting declined to 73% from about 84% before the release of the PMI data, as per CME FedWatch Tool.

Fed Chair Powell's speech, entitled "Economic Outlook and Framework Review," will be scrutinized by market participants in the American session on Friday.

In case Powell repeats that they need more time to analyze the impact of tariffs on inflation before entering a policy-easing cycle, the USD could preserve its strength and force GBP/USD to stay on the back foot heading into the weekend.

Conversely, the USD could come under selling pressure if Powell hints at a September rate cut by acknowledging worsening conditions in the labor market. In this scenario, GBP/USD could erase some of its weekly losses in the second half of the day.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart edges higher but remains below 40, suggesting that GBP/USD's bearish bias remains intact despite the latest recovery attempt.

On the upside, the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 200-period SMA form a strong resistance area at 1.3425-1.3440 before 1.3460 (Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest downtrend) and 1.3500 (static level, round level, 50-period SMA).

Looking south, support levels could be seen at 1.3400-1.3390 (static level, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement), 1.3330 (static level) and 1.3300 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement).