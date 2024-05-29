GBP/USD moves sideways slightly above 1.2750 early Wednesday.

US stock index futures trade deep in negative territory.

The near-term technical outlook points to a loss of bullish momentum.

GBP/USD continued to push higher during the European trading hours on Tuesday and climbed above 1.2800 for the first time in over two months. With the US Dollar (USD) benefiting from upbeat data in the American session, however, the pair erased its daily gains. Early Wednesday, GBP/USD moves sideways in a very narrow channel slightly above 1.2750.

US Dollar PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Euro. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.10% -0.18% 0.08% -0.06% -0.37% -0.37% -0.15% EUR -0.10% -0.31% 0.00% -0.15% -0.53% -0.57% -0.22% GBP 0.18% 0.31% 0.24% 0.13% -0.22% -0.18% 0.06% JPY -0.08% 0.00% -0.24% -0.17% -0.46% -0.37% -0.26% CAD 0.06% 0.15% -0.13% 0.17% -0.34% -0.31% -0.15% AUD 0.37% 0.53% 0.22% 0.46% 0.34% 0.06% 0.28% NZD 0.37% 0.57% 0.18% 0.37% 0.31% -0.06% 0.20% CHF 0.15% 0.22% -0.06% 0.26% 0.15% -0.28% -0.20% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index improved to 102.00 in May from 97.5 in April, while the Expectations Index rose to 74.6 from 68.8. Assessing the US consumer sentiment survey's findings, "the strong labor market continued to bolster consumers’ overall assessment of the present situation," said Dana M. Peterson, Chief Economist at the Conference Board.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rose nearly 2% after this report and the USD Index closed the day marginally higher.

The US economic calendar will not offer any high-impact data releases. Later in the session, the Federal Reserve (Fed) will release its Beige Book.

Investors are likely to pay close attention to risk perception in the American trading hours. At the time of press, US stock index futures were down about 0.5% on the day. If Wall Street's main indexes open deep in the red and struggle to stage a rebound, the USD could capitalize on safe-haven flows and force GBP/USD to correct lower.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

If GBP/USD falls below 1.2760-1.2750 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement of the latest downtrend, mid-point of the ascending regression channel) and starts using that area as resistance, it could extend its slide toward 1.2700 (psychological level, static level) and 1.2675 (lower limit of the ascending channel).

On the upside, resistances are located at 1.2800 (psychological level, static level) and 1.2850 (upper limit of the ascending regression channel).

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart edges lower toward 50 on Wednesday, highlighting a loss of bullish momentum.