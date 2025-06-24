- GBP/USD trades at a weekly high near 1.3600 on Tuesday.
- Improving market mood on the Iran-Israel ceasefire supports the pair's climb.
- Markets await comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.
After falling to its weakest level in a month early Monday, GBP/USD made a sharp U-turn and ended the day decisively higher. The pair preserves its bullish momentum and trades near 1.3600 in the European session on Tuesday as market focus shifts to Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before the House Financial Services Committee.
British Pound PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-1.15%
|-1.40%
|-1.17%
|-0.28%
|-1.11%
|-1.18%
|-0.71%
|EUR
|1.15%
|-0.28%
|0.02%
|0.89%
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|0.40%
|GBP
|1.40%
|0.28%
|0.35%
|1.17%
|0.28%
|0.26%
|0.69%
|JPY
|1.17%
|-0.02%
|-0.35%
|0.88%
|0.02%
|0.04%
|0.38%
|CAD
|0.28%
|-0.89%
|-1.17%
|-0.88%
|-0.79%
|-0.91%
|-0.49%
|AUD
|1.11%
|-0.00%
|-0.28%
|-0.02%
|0.79%
|-0.05%
|0.40%
|NZD
|1.18%
|0.03%
|-0.26%
|-0.04%
|0.91%
|0.05%
|0.43%
|CHF
|0.71%
|-0.40%
|-0.69%
|-0.38%
|0.49%
|-0.40%
|-0.43%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
News of Iran and Israel agreeing to a ceasefire helped the market mood improve late Monday and caused the US Dollar (USD) to come under heavy selling pressure. As risk flows continue to dominate the financial markets on Tuesday, the USD struggles to find demand and allows GBP/USD to continue to stretch higher. At the time of press, US stock index futures were rising between 0.7% and 1.2% on the day, while the USD Index was down about 0.25%.
After delivering the Semiannual Monetary Policy Report, Fed Chairman Powell will respond to questions. Investors will scrutinize Powell's comments for fresh hints on the timing of the next rate cut.
In an interview with CNBC last Friday, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said that the Fed is in a position to cut the policy rate as early as July, arguing that they should not wait for the job market to crash to ease the policy. On a similarly dovish note, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said on Monday that she would be in favour of lowering the policy rate at the next meeting, if inflation pressures were to stay contained.
According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are currently pricing in about a 20% probability of a rate cut in July. In case Powell leaves the door open for a policy move next month, the USD could weaken further with the immediate reaction, triggering another leg higher in GBP/USD. Conversely, the USD could stage a rebound and cause the pair to correct lower if Powell opposes the view of a July rate cut by repeating that they need more data before deciding on the next policy move.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart edges higher but remains below 70, suggesting that GBP/USD has more room on the upside before turning technically overbought. On the upside, 1.3630 (static level) aligns as the next resistance level before 1.3700 (static level, round level) and 1.3740 (static level).
Looking south, support levels could be spotted at 1.3580 (static level), 1.3530 (100-period Simple Moving Average) and 1.3500 (static level, round level).
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD appears consolidative around 1.1600
EUR/USD retreats slightly and seems to have embarked on a range-bound theme around the 1.1600 neighbourhood. The cautious market sentiment strengthens the US Dollar as investors remain watchful around the recent ceasefire in the Middle East while paying attention to the second testimony by Chair Powell.
GBP/USD trims losses and extends advance beyond 1.3600
GBP/USD manages to regain traction and cut earlier losses, trading around 1.3620 in the American session. Cable approaches its 2025 after a near-term US Dollar correction. Encouraging Middle East headlines and Powell's words back the upbeat mood.
Gold remains offered, sellers retarget $3,300
Gold prices keep their bearish tone for yet another day on Wednesday, down for the sixth consecutive day and en route to a potential challenge of the key $3,300 mark per troy ounce in response to the Dollar’s bounce and the recent cautious tone from Powell.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin aims for $110,000 as Ethereum, XRP derivatives show signs of life again
Cryptocurrencies show signs of extending gains on Wednesday, following a sharp recovery from the weekend sell-off, which saw Bitcoin slip below the $100,000 mark. The ceasefire between Israel and Iran continues to bolster sentiment in the market, as reflected by BTC's steady rise.
Could Iran block the Strait of Hormuz? Why Oil is on edge after US strikes
As the Israel-Iran conflict reaches new heights, an old threat is coming back to haunt the markets: that of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This narrow arm of the sea in the Persian Gulf, wedged between Iran to the north and the United Arab Emirates and Oman to the south, is much more than a simple sea passage.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.