- GBP/USD capitalizes on broad USD weakness following GDP data.
- US economic activity contracted at a record pace in second quarter.
- UK Health Secretary voices concerns over the second coronavirus wave.
In the absence of macroeconomic data releases from the UK and Brexit headlines, the USD's market valuation drove the GBP/USD pair's action on Thursday. After dropping below 1.2950 during the early trading hours of the European session, the pair staged a sharp U-turn in the American session and climbed to its highest level since early March near 1.3100.
In its highly-anticipated report, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) announced that the real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the second quarter contracted by 32.9% on a yearly basis. The BEA noted that the decline in the activity reflected the impact of the "stay-at-home" orders issued in March and April as a response to the coronavirus outbreak. US Treasury bond yields fell sharply with the initial reaction to this data and forced the USD to weaken against its rivals. There won't be any data featured in the UK economic docket on Friday and investors will be paying close attention to Personal Spending and Personal Income data from the US.
Earlier in the day, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that they were worried about the second wave of COVID-19 but these comments weighed more heavily on the UK's FTSE 100 Index rather than the GBP.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The RSI indicator on the daily and the 4-hour charts both remain in the overbought territory above 70, suggesting that GBP/USD is poised for a technical correction before the next leg up. In the meantime, the 20-day SMA is closing on the 200-day SMA and could bring in more buyers if it completes a bullish cross in the near-term.
Support levels: 1.3000 1.2940 1.2885
Resistance levels: 1.3100 1.3150 1.3200
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY: Bears targeting 104.00 amid unabated USD selling
USD/JPY extends the sell-off and eyes a test of the 104 level amid relentless selling seen in the US dollar across its main peers. The dollar remains heavy due to the dovish Fed, falling real rates and US fiscal stand-off. The coronavirus resurgence also weighs down on the sentiment.
EUR/USD peeps above 1.19 on persistent USD sell-off
EUR/USD prints 25-month high above 1.19 as USD selling persists. US economic growth concerns and fiscal impasse weigh over the greenback. EUR/USD's daily RSI shows overbought conditions, which may induce some profit-taking.
AUD/USD: Bulls catch a breather around 0.7200 despite upbeat China PMI
AUD/USD seesaws around 0.7200 as China’s official PMIs flashed better than forecast figures for July. Risk aversion gains further strength from virus woes, doubts over the US fiscal package. Risk catalysts, US Chicago PMI, Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index eyed.
Gold jumps back towards $1970, ascending triangle on hourly chart
Dollar weakness powers gold to session a session high near $1,970. The metal's hourly chart shows an ascending triangle. A move above $1,980 would confirm a breakout and accelerate the rally from lows near $1,800, opening the doors for a move above $2,000.
WTI rebounds from 50-day MA but relief may be short-lived
WTI has recovered above $40 from Thursday's low of $38.75. The relief, however, could be short-lived on account of the potential for serious political uncertainty. Apart from political uncertainty, growth concerns could weigh over black gold.