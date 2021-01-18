GBP/USD Current price: 1.3585
- Pound was weighed by the latest restrictive measures in the United Kingdom.
- The UK macroeconomic calendar has nothing to offer until next Wednesday.
- GBP/USD is at risk of falling further and losing the 1.3500 mark.
The GBP/USD pair is ending the day little changed in the 1.3580 price zone but fell to a fresh one-week low of 1.3519. Weekend news related to more travel restrictions in the UK due to the coronavirus pandemic and the absence of relevant local data pushed the pound lower. On a positive note, the UK plans to speed up vaccination. Nadhim Zahawi, the Minister for COVID Vaccine Deployment, said that everyone in the UK would be offered a vaccine by September.
Meanwhile, the EU announced it would seek an extension to the deadline by which the free trade agreement with the UK must be ratified, from the end of February to later in April. The UK won’t release macroeconomic data this Tuesday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is at risk of extending its decline in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it’s struggling around its 100 SMA, while the 20 SMA heads lower above the current level. Technical indicators have bounced from daily lows, but remain within negative levels, lacking momentum. Further declines sub-1.3500 are expected on a break below the mentioned daily low.
Support levels: 1.3520 1.3465 1.3410
Resistance levels: 1.3615 1.3660 1.3710
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD losses 0.7700, could extend its slump
The American dollar keeps appreciating against high-yielding rivals, backed by a prevalent cautious stance. A scarce macroeconomic calendar keeps AUD/USD confined to tight intraday ranges.
EUR/USD is nearing the 1.2000 psychological threshold
EUR/USD corrective decline continues, with the pair approaching a critical psychological support level. Investors await Biden’s inauguration and ECB’s monetary policy decision.
XAU/USD eyes test of 21DMA in $1840s
Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) have thus far failed to push convincingly back into the $1840s on Monday, though in fairness the metal is sharply up from Asia Pacific session lows just above $1800.
Stellar awaits a massive breakout but remains inside a no-trade zone
XLM has continued to trade sideways since we last reported about it. The digital asset remains locked inside a tightening range which will eventually burst.
US Dollar Index: Immediately to the upside comes 91.00
DXY extends the march north and already trades at shouting distance from the 91.00 barrier, or new 2021 highs.