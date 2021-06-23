GBP/USD Current price: 1.3960
- UK´s businesses output held in expansion territory in June, according to Markit.
- The Bank of England will announce its latest decision on monetary policy on Thursday.
- GBP/USD could storm through the 1.4000 threshold on a hawkish BOE.
The GBP/USD pair hit 1.4000 ahead of Wall Street’s opening, retreating afterwards to end the day with modest gains around 1.3960. The pair surged amid the prevalent optimism, with high-yielding assets advancing against the greenback. However, the positive mood receded after the release of softer-than-expected US macroeconomic figures.
Adding to the early advance, the preliminary estimate of the UK Markit Manufacturing PMI improved to 64.2 in June from 64 previously, while the services index printed at 61.7, missing the expected 62.8 but still indicating economic expansion.
On Thursday, the Bank of England will announce its latest decision on monetary policy. The central bank is expected to maintain its current policy unchanged, although investors are hopping from some clues on tightening. MPCs have hinted at a rate hike for 2022, although without much detail. The BOE won’t publish fresh macroeconomic projections this time.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair has partially lost its bullish potential, but in the near-term, the risk is still skewed to the upside. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is developing above a bullish 20 SMA but below bearish longer ones. The Momentum indicator retreats within positive levels while the RSI indicator consolidates around 54. Bulls will likely accelerate buying once the pair breaks above 1.4010, the immediate resistance level.
Support levels: 1.3935 1.3890 1.3850
Resistance levels: 1.4010 1.4060 1.4120
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps towards 1.1950 amid upbeat Eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD rebounds towards 1.1950 after German and Eurozone Preliminary PMIs beat expectations. The US dollar stalls its recovery amid dovish Fed's Powell. US PMIs and Fedspeak remain in focus.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.4000 ahead of UK PMI
GBP/USD bounces back towards 1.4000 ahead of the UK PMIs. The US dollar pauses its rebound and turns south amid a risk-on market mood. Renewed Brexit optimism also underpins the spot.
XAU/USD retreats toward $1,780, erases majority of daily gains
Gold lost its traction before reaching $1,800 on Wednesday. Near-term technical outlook remains bearish with 100-day SMA capping the upside. Additional losses are likely with a daily close below $1,770.
FTX and MLB make history, as crypto majors show signs of life
FTX and Major League Baseball (MLB) sign the first-ever partnership between a professional sports league and a cryptocurrency exchange. The agreement is intended to boost brand recognition for FTX and signal a more innovative MLB.
Apple breaks out of weekly triangle, targets record high
AAPL shares are continuing to push higher as FAANG names and the Nasdaq lead the equity markets higher. Apple shares have struggled for momentum since releasing results in late April as the Nasdaq, in particular, suffered for most of May.