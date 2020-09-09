GBP/USD Forecast: Oversold conditions set to pause pound's pounding, probably only temporarily

- GBP/USD has been extending its falls amid Brexit and coronavirus concerns.
- US fiscal stimulus talks and further political developments are eyed.
- Wednesday's four-hour chart is pointing to significantly oversold conditions.
"This does break international law" – That confession by Brandon Lewis, the UK's Northern Ireland Secretary, adds fuel to the Brexit fire and pushing the pound lower, exacerbating the sell-off.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is pushing through legislation that would violate the Withdrawal Agreement signed with the EU last year. It changes several aspects of dealings in Northern Ireland, including sensitive customs checks. The full details are due out later on Wednesday, but markets are already moving.
Talks between London and Brussels have been stuck for months. Johnson set October 15 as a deadline for reaching a trade deal, six weeks ahead of the end of the transition period while France said that without an agreement aligning trade regulations – a "level-playing field" – there can be no progress. The NI legislation is a setback reopening the previous agreement rather than moving forward to a new one.
Sterling is also suffering from rising coronavirus cases in the UK – that have prompted the government to limit gatherings to only six people. Nighttime curfews in specific places are also considered.
UK COVID-19 cases are spiraling higher:
Source: FT
Broader markets are worried about another coronavirus-related issue – AstraZeneca has halted its COVID-19 vaccine trial after one patient fell ill. While such pauses are normal in such experiments, the setback – even if temporary – is weighing on markets. The safe-haven dollar is on the rise.
The British pharma firm's project with the University of Oxford is considered one of the most advanced among nearly ten Phase 3 trials. Further developments about the patient's illness and its correlation with the immunization candidate are awaited.
President Donald Trump has been pinning part of his reelection hopes on securing a vaccine before the November 3 vote. He continues trailing rival Joe Biden by around 7.5% in opinion polls, which have been steady. Markets are worried about an inconclusive result but have other political issues to cope with.
Democrats and Republicans remain far apart on a fiscal stimulus deal. The GOP offered a relief package worth less than $1 trillion, which the opposition described as "meager" and an "insult to Americans' intelligence." America's upbeat jobs report for August – showing the unemployment rate fell to 8.4% – may have lowered lawmakers' sense of urgency.
More NFP Analysis: Time to sell stocks? Under the hood, three factors may turn markets down
Further fiscal stimulus headlines are set to move the pound in a day dominated by politics rather than data.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index on the four-hour chart is well below 30 – indicating considerable oversold conditions. That implies a bounce, potentially before the next move down. Pound/dollar is trading below the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages and momentum remains to the downside.
Support awaits at 1.2905, a separator of ranges from July, followed by 1.2840, a stepping stone on the way up around the same time, and 1.2775, a cushion from early in the summer.
Some resistance is at 1.2950, another separator of ranges from two months ago. It is followed by 1.30, a psychologically significant level that provided support in August. Further above, 1.3050 also kept the pair from falling last month.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD extends losses below 1.2950 amid Brexit, coronavirus concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2950, the lowest since late July. Concerns about the collapse of Brexit talks, tighter coronavirus-related restrictions, and the halt of AstraZeneca's vaccine trial are all weighing on the pound.
EUR/USD struggles below 1.18 amid risk-off mood
EUR/USD is trading well below 1.18, struggling to recover. The halt of a coronavirus vaccine trial, rising COVID-19 cases in the old continent and uncertainty ahead of the ECB are weighing on the pair.
XAU/USD in search of a firm direction, confined in a range around $1930
Having found a decent support near the $1906 region, around 50-day SMA, the precious staged a goodish bounce on Tuesday from two-week lows and finally settled nearly unchanged for the day.
Forex Today: Vaccine trial halt exacerbates risk off mood, Brexit, BOC, and US fiscal talks eyed
The market mood remains damp amid the sell-off in tech stocks, Brexit issues, the US fiscal impasse, and AstraZeneca's halt of its coronavirus vaccine trial.
WTI trims early-Asia losses to regain $37.00, eyes API data
WTI refrains from declining below $36.50, benefits from risk-reset off-late. Abu Dhabi follows Saudi Arabia in cutting oil prices, virus woes, end of the driving season also weigh on the quote. USD strength keeps the traders in check ahead of private inventory numbers.