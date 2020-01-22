GBP/USD Forecast: Move beyond descending channel resistance to pave the way for further gains

- GBP/USD gained some positive traction on Tuesday post-upbeat UK wages data.
- BoE rate cut speculations/no-deal Brexit fears to keep a lid on any strong gains.
The GBP/USD pair added to the previous session's modest uptick and gained some strong follow-through traction on Tuesday following the release of stronger-than-expected UK jobs report. According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the UK Average Weekly Earnings (Including Bonus) recorded a growth of 3.2% during the three months to November as compared to consensus estimates pointing to a modest downtick to 3.1%. The gauge excluding bonuses came in at 3.4% as against 3.5% previous but was in line with market expectations.
Other details showed that the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits fell to 14.9K in December. Adding to this, the previous month's reading was also revised lower to 14.9K from 28.8K reported earlier, while the unemployment rate held steady at 3.8%. The strong data slightly dented expectations of an interest rate cut by the Bank of England at its upcoming meeting on January 30 and provided a modest lift to the British pound. However, the fact that markets are still pricing in about a 60% chance of a 25 bps rate cut, coupled with fears that Britain might crash out of the European Union kept a lid on any strong follow-through.
Adding to this, a late pickup in the US dollar demand further collaborated towards capping gains for the major. Concerns over the outbreak of the new coronavirus in China triggered a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade. The anti-risk flow turned out to be one of the key factors that extended some support to the greenback's perceived safe-haven status against its British counterpart. The pair failed ahead of the 1.3100 round-figure mark and finally settled around 35 pips off daily lows.
The pair managed to regain some positive traction during the Asian session on Wednesday and edged higher for the third consecutive day. The uptick, however, is likely to remain capped amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US. Hence, any incoming Brexit-related headlines might act as an exclusive driver of the broader market sentiment surrounding the sterling and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the overnight positive move stalled near a resistance marked by the top end of a three-week-old descending trend-channel. This is closely followed by 200-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart, around the 1.3100 handle, which if cleared might now be seen as a key trigger for bullish traders. Above the mentioned barriers, the pair is likely to accelerate the positive move towards testing its next resistance near the 1.3165-70 region ahead of the 1.3200 round-figure mark. The momentum could further get extended towards mid-1.3200s and the recent swing high resistance near the 1.3285 region.
On the flip side, the 1.3035 horizontal zone now seems to have emerged as immediate support, below which the pair is likely to accelerate the slide back towards the key 1.30 psychological mark. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might now turn the pair vulnerable to weaken further towards the 1.2960-55 intermediate support before bearish eventually aim towards challenging the trend-channel support – around the 1.2875 zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to recover amid coronavirus fears, ahead of the ECB
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11, failing to recover. Fears about the coronavirus remain prominent in markets despite a soothing message from Chinese authorities. Tension is mounting ahead of Thursday's ECB decision.
GBP/USD stable around 1.3050 amid Brexit concerns, USD strength
GBP/USD is holding onto its gains and trades around 1.3050, shrugging off concerns of an unfavorable post-Brexit EU-US trade deal. The greenback's strength is also ignored.
Forex Today: Coronavirus seems less scary, Brexit tensions rise, BOC high on the agenda
The coronavirus continues spreading and remains in the spotlight. The report of the first case of the respiratory disease in the US triggered a risk-off atmosphere but China managed to soothe tensions.
Gold reverses an early dip to $1550 area, turns flat for the day
Gold reversed an early dip to the $1550 region and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, albeit remained well below two-week highs set in the previous session.
USD/JPY rises above 110.00, potential head-and-shoulders on 1H
Risk reset in stocks is boding well for USD/JPY. The pair may be forming a head-and-shoulders pattern on the hourly chart. The bulls are not out of the woods yet and a break above 110.12 is needed to invalidate lower highs setup on the hourly chart.