- Renewed USD weakness accelerates further on dovish Fed commentary.
- Technical buying above 1.2600 handle aggravates the positive momentum.
- Focus now shifts to the UK retail sales data ahead of the BoE policy decision.
The GBP/USD pair built on the previous session's recovery move from the vicinity of the key 1.2500 psychological mark and gained some strong follow-through traction on Wednesday. The initial leg of the uptick was supported by a modest US Dollar weakness, positive trade-related developments and mostly in line UK consumer inflation figures for the month of May. On the UK political front, Boris Johnson won another round of Conservative leadership ballot on Tuesday and received 143 votes, though did little to influence the price action.
Meanwhile, the positive move took along some short-term trading stops placed near the 1.2600 handle, prompting some intraday short-covering move and got an additional boost in the wake of dovish sounding FOMC policy statement. As was widely expected, the Fed left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday but signalled that it was ready to lower interest rates to combat growing global and domestic risks. The US central bank further added that it would "act as appropriate to sustain the expansion”, while the so-called dot-plot indicated that it is unlikely to cut borrowing costs before 2020.
The post-FOMC USD weakness helped the pair to continue scaling higher for the third consecutive session on Thursday. Market participants now look forward to the UK monthly retail sales data for some short-term impetus ahead of the more relevant BoE monetary policy update. The UK central bank is anticipated to maintain status quo amid persistent Brexit uncertainties, turning this to be a rather non-event for the GBP traders. Later during the early North-American session, the US economic docket - featuring the release of Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and the usual initial weekly jobless claims, might influence the USD price dynamics and further collaborate towards producing intraday trading opportunities.
From a technical perspective, the pair has been in a strong recovery mode over the past couple of trading session and the ongoing momentum could further get extended towards 1.2750-60 heavy supply zone. A convincing break through the mentioned barrier might prompt some additional short-covering move and assist the pair to aim towards reclaiming the 1.2800 round figure mark. On the flip side, the 1.2650 region is likely to protect the immediate downside, below which the pair could extend the pullback but now seems more likely to find decent support and defend the 1.2600 round figure mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends its gains toward 1.1300 after the dovish Fed decision
EUR/USD has extended its gains after the Fed opened the door to cutting interest rates, stating that uncertainties have increased. Markets are awaiting EU leaders to divvy up top jobs.
GBP/USD tops 1.2700 ahead of UK retail sales, BOE
GBP/USD has extended its gains above 1.2700 after the Fed opened the door to rate cuts. UK retail sales, the Bank of England's decision, and two more rounds of the Conservative contest await traders.
USD/JPY tumbles to fresh multi-month lows in tandem with a slump in US bond yields
The USD weakens after the Fed opened doors for rate cuts by the end of 2019. Bearish traders further took cues from the ongoing slump in the US bond yields. BoJ’s decision to maintain status-quo fails to provide any respite for the bulls.
FOMC: Prelude to a rate cut?
The Federal Reserve added little new to its policy prescript in Wednesday’s FOMC statement and economic projections and with the anticipation for a July rate cut long priced into market levels the reaction was decidedly uninvolved.
Gold: Bulls target 2014 top, overbought RSI doubts the rise
With the global risk-aversion wave fueling Gold prices to the highest since March 2014, the yellow metal aims for that year top during additional upside. However, overbought RSI can trigger the pullback moves.