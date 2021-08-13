GBP/USD Current price: 1.3803
- The American dollar consolidates near its weekly high against most major rivals.
- The US August Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index is expected at 81.2.
- GBP/USD could accelerate its slump once below 1.3790, the immediate support level.
The GBP/USD pair consolidates at the lower end of its weekly range, trading around the 1.3800 level. Major pairs had been lifeless as volatility plummeted following the release of US July inflation, which spur some temporal and limited dollar’s weakness. However, the American currency has recovered most of the ground shed then and trades near weekly highs across the FX board. The pound is its weakest rival, while safe-haven JPY and Gold are the strongest.
Mixed UK data released on Thursday fell short of boosting sterling, despite signs of a firmer economic comeback in the second quarter of the year. The country won’t publish macroeconomic data on Friday, while the US will release the preliminary estimate of the August Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, expected at 81.2.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is technically bearish and could extend its decline heading into the weekend. The pair posted a lower low at 1.3790, the immediate support level. In the 4-hour chart, the pair develops below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA heading firmly south between the longer ones. Technical indicators are directionless but remain within negative levels, reflecting bears’ dominance.
Support levels: 1.3790 1.3755 1.3710
Resistance levels: 1.3865 1.3910 1.3960
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles below 1.1750 amid cautious market mood
EUR/USD is hovering below 1.1750 amid a cautious market mood. Delta covid variant spread and China's curbs remain a concern. The dollar retreats with the Treasury yields ahead of US Prelim Consumer Sentiment data.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.3800 despite US dollar pullback
GBP/USD is under pressure, trading below 1.3800 despite a broadly softer US dollar. Mixed UK economic data, Delta covid variant fears and Fed’s tapering expectations weigh on the higher-yielding currency, the pound. Focus on US Consumer Sentiment.
XAU/USD remains focused on $1767 upside target
Gold price is easing back towards $1750, having refreshed four-day highs at $1760 in the last hours. Despite the minor pullback, the bullish potential in gold price remains intact amid the ongoing weakness in the Treasury yields, which remains a drag on the US dollar.
Litecoin price escapes selling pressure, LTC aims for $190
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Litecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where LTC could be heading next after breaking crucial resistance.
US Consumer Sentiment Preview: Payrolls, inflation and the pandemic
The outlook of US consumers should be little changed in August as jobs and inflation compete with Covid cases for the attention of vacationing Americans. Consumer Sentiment from the University of Michigan is forecast to be 81.2 this month, as it was in July.