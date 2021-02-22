GBP/USD Current price: 1.4083
- UK PM Boris Johnson announced restrictions will be lifted in four steps.
- The number of unemployed people in the UK is foreseen at 35K in January.
- GBP/USD holds on to gains and could keep rallying in the next sessions.
The GBP/USD pair jumped to a fresh multi-year high of 1.4085, an almost three-year high, backed by the prevalent dollar’s weakness and the UK government’s plan to ease lockdown measures. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson explained that restrictions will be eased in four steps, with a minimum of five weeks between each step. The final step, which will lift all social restrictions and allow all sectors of the economy to reopen, will begin no earlier than June 21.
The UK macroeconomic calendar will kick-start this Tuesday with the release of UK employment data. The ILO unemployment rate for the three months to December is foreseen at 5.1% from 5.0% previously, while average hourly earnings in the same period are seen rising. Also, the number of unemployed people is expected to have risen to 35K in January, vs 7K in the previous month.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair trades in the 1.4070 price zone, and could continue rallying in the upcoming sessions. In the 4-hour chart, the 20 SMA accelerates north well below the current level and far above the larger ones, which also head higher. The Momentum indicator eases from overbought levels, but the pair holds near its daily highs. The RSI indicator, in the meantime, has stabilized above 70, without signs of upward exhaustion.
Support levels: 1.4040 1.3985 1.3930
Resistance levels: 1.4080 1.4120 1.4165
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD soars to fresh multi-year highs after PM Johnson’s speech
GBP/USD accelerated north after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined a plan to ease lockdown in four steps. The greenback keeps easing as stocks recover ground.
EUR/USD bounces as dollar takes a breather
EUR/USD is trading above 1.21 as the dollar takes a breather from gains despite US ten-year yields climbing toward 1.40%. The German IFO Business Climate has beat estimates with 92.4 points in February.
Bitcoin recaptures $50,000 after taking a deep dive below $47,000
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) has been tumbling down since Elon Musk tweeted that its value "seems high" over the weekend. After topping $58,000 and a valuation of over $1 trillion, the granddaddy of cryptocurrencies has collapsed over $10,000.
Gold: Bulls target $1,820, 1-hour Momentum points to meanwhile correction
The US dollar has taken a nosedive at the start of the week which is fuelling the corrective surge to beyond a 50% mean reversion of the 10. Feb highs to the recent low's range as well as the 10-day EMA.
US Dollar Index: Still biased to the downside
DXY flirts with recent lows in the 90.20 region. There is scope for a probable visit to the 90.00 level.