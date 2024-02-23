GBP/USD Forecast: Buyers refuse to give up but 1.2700 proves to be a tough resistance

- GBP/USD fluctuates above 1.2650 after closing higher on Thursday.
- The near-term technical picture suggests that the bullish bias remains intact.
- A daily close above 1.2700 could be an encouraging sign for technical buyers.
GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed above 1.2700 for the first time in three weeks during the European trading hours on Thursday. The pair, however, lost its traction and erased a portion of its gains later in the American session. Early Friday, GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2650.
S&P Global/CIPS PMI data from the UK showed on Thursday that the business activity in the private sector continued to expand at an accelerating pace in early February, providing a boost to Pound Sterling. Later in the day, the PMI surveys from the US confirmed that the manufacturing and services sectors both remained in expansion territory. Other data from the US showed that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined by 12,000 to 201,000 in the week ending February 17.
Pound Sterling price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. Pound Sterling was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.42%
|-0.44%
|-0.01%
|-0.56%
|0.31%
|-1.08%
|-0.04%
|EUR
|0.40%
|-0.05%
|0.40%
|-0.15%
|0.72%
|-0.65%
|0.40%
|GBP
|0.46%
|0.06%
|0.44%
|-0.10%
|0.77%
|-0.60%
|0.45%
|CAD
|0.01%
|-0.40%
|-0.46%
|-0.56%
|0.32%
|-1.06%
|-0.01%
|AUD
|0.56%
|0.15%
|0.10%
|0.56%
|0.87%
|-0.50%
|0.55%
|JPY
|-0.30%
|-0.72%
|-0.75%
|-0.33%
|-0.87%
|-1.36%
|-0.33%
|NZD
|1.06%
|0.65%
|0.59%
|1.04%
|0.50%
|1.36%
|1.01%
|CHF
|0.02%
|-0.39%
|-0.44%
|0.00%
|-0.54%
|0.32%
|-1.02%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
As the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield climbed to its highest level since late November at 4.35% after the US data, the US Dollar (USD) found a foothold and caused GBP/USD to retreat from multi-week highs.
The economic calendar will not offer and high-impact data releases from the UK nor the US on Friday. Hence, risk perception could drive GBP/USD's action ahead of the weekend.
The risk rally seen in global stock indexes on Thursday, fuelled by impressive gains recorded in major technology stocks, seems to have lost its steam already. At the time of press, Nasdaq futures were down 0.1% on the day. On Thursday, the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) gained nearly 3%. In case Wall Street's main indexes stage a correction amid profit taking, GBP/USD could struggle to build on its weekly gains. On the other hand, another leg higher in US stocks could hurt the USD and support the pair.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
The 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend form key support at 1.2650-1.2660. After declining sharply below that area in the American session on Thursday, GBP/USD closed the last 3 4-hour candles above it, highlighting the lack of seller interest. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator edged higher toward 60 after finding support at 50 during the downward correction seen late Thursday.
On the upside, 1.2700 (psychological level, static level) aligns as immediate resistance before 1.2760 (static level) and 1.2800 (psychological level, static level).
If GBP/USD returns below 1.2660-1.2650 and starts using that region as resistance, 1.2620 (100-period SMA) and 1.2600 (psychological level, static level) could be seen as next support levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0800 after German IFO data
EUR/USD continues to trade above 1.0800 in the European session on Friday. Although the pair fails to find any inspiration from the upbeat German IFO survey and rising Eurozone inflation expectations, the modest USD weakness helps the pair hold steady.
GBP/USD edges higher toward 1.2700
GBP/USD trades in positive territory above 1.2650 heading into the American session on Friday. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the US Dollar is having a difficult time finding demand and allowing the pair to stretch higher.
Gold price slumps as expectations for early Fed's rate cuts wane
Gold price (XAU/USD) is off from weekly highs around $2,035 in Friday’s London session due to easing hopes of early rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Ethereum price risks decline as increasing exchange supply raises chances of profit taking
Ethereum price crossed $3,000 several times this week but the altcoin failed to sustain above this key level, raising concerns regarding its price trend. ETH price faces the risk of decline as the supply of the altcoin on exchanges is on the rise.
Up go stocks, down go bonds
We knew that yesterday was going to be a good day – at least for the stock markets, given that Nvidia defied the expectations that it would - maybe – fail to deliver $20bn sales in the latest quarter.