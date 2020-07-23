GBP/USD Current price: 1.2743
- Business activity in the UK is expected to have improved this month to expansion levels.
- Brexit talks finished with no progress in the critical issues, weighing on Sterling.
- GBP/USD has lost its bullish potential, but there are no signs of bearish pressure.
The GBP/USD pair is once again ending the day with modest gains in the 1.2740 unable to take advantage of the broad dollar’s weakness, which just helped the pair to remain afloat. The Pound suffered from Brexit-related headlines, as EU’s Chief negotiator Barnier said that they are still far away in negotiations with the UK after the fifth round of talks. He added that there had been no progress on the level playing field, neither on fisheries, two key issues. Also, the UK published the CBI Industrial Trends Survey on Orders, which came in worse than expected, at -46% from -58% previously.
This Friday, the UK will publish the GFK Consumer Confidence Index, foreseen at -26 from -27 in the previous month. Also, the kingdom will publish June Retail Sales, seen up monthly basis by 8.%. Markit will unveil its preliminary estimates of its July PMIs, with services output foreseen improving to 51.5 and manufacturing activity expanding to 52.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is trading at the upper end of its weekly range, with the bullish potential easing but far from bearish according to intraday technical readings. The 4-hour chart shows that the 20 SMA maintains its bullish slope below the current level, while technical indicators have continued to ease, now nearing their midlines. Somehow, buyers have turned more cautious, but the bearish potential remains limited by the dollar’s self-weakness.
Support levels: 1.2705 1.2660 1.2615
Resistance levels: 1.2770 1.2815 1.2850
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD battles to retain 0.7100 weighed by Wall Street
Despite the broad dollar’s weakness, AUD/USD ends the day in the red amid the poor performance of US equities. Business growth-related data coming up next.
Gold prices falling below psychological $1,900, profit taking ensues
Gold prices are suffering a blow into the bell on Wall Street as profits are taken off. The US dollar is clawing back some ground as equities dwindle into the closing bell on Wall Street.
USD/JPY en route to challenge 106.60 support
USD/JPY trades at the lower end of its latest range, a handful of pips above the critical 106.60 price zone. Large stops suspected below the level.
Fears around the dollar push the crypto value up
Bitcoin has grown 1.5% in a day and changed hands at $9,500. At least in the short term, the coin broke its correlation with the stock market.
WTI dips below $42 per barrel as sentiment shifts to the negative side
WTI has been pulling back over the last hour as sentiment across the financial markets turned sour. The war of words between the US and China is still escalating and the US Secretary of State Pompeo is set to speak about recent developments later in the session.