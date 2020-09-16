GBP/USD Current price: 1.2961
- The UK offered tentative concessions on fisheries in trade talks with the EU.
- The Bank of England will unveil its latest decision on monetary policy this Thursday.
- GBP/USD holding on to gains, but below the 1.3000 figure.
The GBP/USD pair neared the 1.3000 figure, soaring on reports the UK offered tentative concessions on fisheries in trade talks with the EU, one of the main issues blocking negotiations in the last months. The market ignored UK mixed inflation-related data, although August annual CPI improved to 0.2%. The Producer Price index in the same period, however, fell 0.9%, while the Retail Price index increased 0.5% against the 0.6% expected and the previous 1.6%.
This Thursday, the focus will be on the Bank of England, as the central bank will unveil its latest monetary policy decision. Policymakers are not expected to change their current monetary policy, keeping rates at record lows of 0.1%. However, there’s mounting speculation that the central bank will introduce additional stimulus before year-end. Probably not this time, but anyway, speculative interest will be scrutinizing Bailey’s comments for any hint on the issue.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair traded around 1.2960 ahead of Fed’s announcement and stands in the same area as the day comes to an end. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair has further advanced above a now bullish 20 SMA, although it remains below the 100 and 200 SMA, both converging around 1.3110/20. Technical indicators eased from their intraday highs alongside price, but remain within positive levels. Overall, the risk of a steeper decline seems contained, mainly with positive Brexit developments.
Support levels: 1.2915 1.2860 1.2810
Resistance levels: 1.3000 1.3050 1.3095
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
