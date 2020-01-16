- GBP/USD has been recovering as the greenback retreats.
- Weak UK data and dovish comments BOE comments weigh on the pound.
- Thursday's technical chart is pointing to further falls.
No data, no problems – the pound manages to recover as it gets a break from disappointing data. US dollar weakness also helps. Will it continue? The next moves depend on consumer statistics.
Sterling suffered on Wednesday after inflation fell to 1.3% yearly – the weakest in three years. The disappointing data joined devastating growth – or negative growth – in November and dovish comments from members of the Bank of England. There is growing speculation that the BOE will cut rates in its upcoming meeting in two weeks' time.
Nevertheless, GBP/USD has recaptured 1.30. Why?
Apart from the lack of new UK figures on Thursday's economic calendar, cable is rising in response to the dollar's weakness. The market mood remains upbeat after the US and China signed Phase One of the trade deal.
While the agreement fails to remove all tariffs and is contingent on the implementation of massive Chinese purchases of US goods, markets remain upbeat. The risk-on mood is weighing on the safe-haven dollar.
Retail sales focus
The US releases consumption data for December, which also includes some of the November's Black Friday sales. The shopping festivity came out late last year and some of the data will only appear in the upcoming report. After mediocre figures last time, significant rises are expected.
See Preview: ‘Twas the month after Christmas
Traders will have to wait until Friday to see the results of Britain's Christmas sales with some seeing the figures as the tipping point toward a rate cut by the BOE.
Tensions are also mounting ahead of next week's Purchasing Managers' Indexes for January. The first forward-looking figures for after the UK's December elections may shed are another piece in the puzzle ahead of the critical January 30 decision.
Overall, speculation about the BOE, US retail sales, and trade headlines are set to move the pound.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Pound/dollar has bounced off the long-term uptrend support line – dating back to November – but remains below the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving average. Momentum and the Relative Strength Index are balanced.
Overall, the trend is moderately bearish.
GBP/USD is capped at 1.3060, which is the daily high and where the 50 SMA meets the price. It is followed by 1.31, 1.3125, 1.3170, and 1.3210, which were all high points on the way down.
Support awaits at 1.3010, a swing low from last week, followed by 1.2950, the weekly low, and 1.29, a trough around Christmas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto gains after the trade deal, ahead of US retail sales
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150, holding onto its gains. The Sino-American trade deal left many topics open and it is unclear if Phase Two talks will start soon. US retail sales are eyed.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3050 amid USD weakness
GBP/USD is trading above 1.30, stabilizing after disappointing UK data that led to speculation about a BOE rate cut. Doubts about the signed US-Sino trade deal persist.
Cryptos are building the basement for a burst through the roof
Consolidation continues and aims for resolution by early February. Improved global risk perception is holding back prices at key resistance levels. The battle to know how to classify the XRP adds uncertainty to the price.
Gold trades with modest losses, just above $1550 level
Gold traded with a mild negative bias on Thursday and eroded a part of the previous session's positive move, albeit has still managed to hold above $1550 level.
USD/JPY: Bulls gearing up for a move towards multi-month ascending trend-line
Following the previous session's brief pause, the USD/JPY pair regained some positive traction on Thursday and remained well within the striking distance of multi-month tops set earlier this week.