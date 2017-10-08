GBP/USD: consolidating, but downside still favored
GBP/USD Current price: 1.2996
The GBP/USD pair keeps consolidating just below the 1.3000 level, after the release of mixed UK data that failed to trigger some interesting moves. In fact, data was mostly worrisome, as despite a cheaper Pound, the pick un in manufacturing and industrial production was for the most, shallow. UK's Industrial Production rose by more than expected in June, up by 0.5% MoM and 0.3% YoY, but manufacturing remained flat on the month, advancing by 0.6% when compared to a year earlier, these lasts, matching market's expectations. Additionally, the UK released its trade balance figures for the same month, which showed that the trade deficit widened by £2.0 billion to £4.6 billion. Ahead of the release of the NSIER GDP estimate, the pair topped for the day at 1.3014 during Asian hours, and bottomed at 1.2951 ahead of the afore mentioned releases. The technical bias continues favoring the downside, however, as intraday advances have met selling interest around the 4 hours chart 20 SMA that retains its bearish slope, although technical indicators in the mentioned time frame lack clear directional strength within bearish territory, with the Momentum flat and the RSI barely turning lower. Below 1.2950, the downside potential increase, with room them for a steady slide towards the 1.2870 region.
Support levels: 1.2950 1.2910 1.2870
Resistance levels: 1.3010 1.3050 1.3090
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.