- GBP/USD bulls holding up the bears at critical weekly support.
- A test of the daily M-formation could be in order before 1.34 areas and monthly swing targets.
GBP/USD will be a focus this week considering the Bank of England as well as the Federal Reserve critical interest meetings.
The following is a top-down analysis that arrives at a longer-term bearish bias towards the 1.34 areas, albeit with near-term bullish prospects on the daily chart for the sessions ahead.
GBP/USD monthly chart
The monthly chart shows that there are prospects of a head and shoulders pattern emerging which is a bearish scenario for the longer term and reveals the 1.34 area as a target.
GBP/USD weekly chart
From a weekly perspective, the market is bounded by support and resistance following a fakeout of the old dynamic trendline resistance. A break of support near 1.3720 is required if the price is going to head lower.
Looking at the latest positioning data, there are synergies for a near term move up in GBP before the next move that is lower.
GBP/USD daily chart
The M-formation is a bullish reversion pattern where the price would be expected to move to test at least the wicks of the neckline that are near 1.3790. At that point, cable will be meeting old support turned new resistance. Therefore, a downward impulse could drive in enough supply to break new lows on the path towards the monthly 1.34 area targets in the coming weeks.
GBP/USD analysis recap & levels
So, in a recap, this analysis is looking for a restest of daily old support neat 1.3790 for the opening sessions. Then, bearish pressures would be expected to break the support of the 1.3720s revealing weekly support in the 1.3590s. Consolidation building a bearish market structure that should take some time to play out in the lead-up to a run towards the 1.34 area and longer-term monthly support zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
