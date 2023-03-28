Share:

GBP/USD

Looking at GBPUSD’s chart, we can see that the FX pair is traded at around the rate of $1.2318 with an upward direction towards the year’s high which is located at around $1.24. Today, we could expect it to test the resistance level at around $1.2340 and if it is able to pass it, then we should expect it to rise towards the level of $1.24. If it is not able to pass it, then it should retreat towards its support level at around $1.2270.